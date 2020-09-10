Advertisement

Minocqua man sentenced for possessing child pornography

Court Gavel Generic
Court Gavel Generic(MGN)
By Ashley Hommer
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WSAW) - A 49-year-old Minocqua man is going to spend 10 years in federal prison for possessing child pornography.

Matthew Kummer of Minocqua pleaded guilty Thursday and was sentenced. After his prison time, Kummer will spend 15 years on extended supervision.

According to court documents, on October 27, 2019, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Kummer’s home and seized laptops, hard drives, and miscellaneous storage devices.

Law enforcement analyzed some of these devices and found more than 17,000 images of child pornography.

Investigators also found videos Kummer had surreptitiously taken of young children in swimsuits at parks, beaches, and amusement parks.

The investigation was conducted by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, and Rhinelander, Minocqua, and Woodruff Police Departments.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Despite cancelations, crowds still expected next week for Fall Ride

Updated: moments ago
|
By Brennen Scarborough and Desiree Fischer
Tomahawk is preparing for thousands of people next week for the Fall Ride, even though the MDA and Harley-Davidson will not be participating in the annual event.

News

Bus company, Wausau School District have plans in place for when in-person classes resume

Updated: moments ago
Bus company, Wausau School District have plans in place for when in-person classes resume

News

Deep Bench: Sesame Group and UnitedHealthcare team up for Grandparents Day

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Stella Porter
As Grandparents Day approaches this Sunday, it's important to keep that special connection, while maintaining good health.

News

Millions of ballots already printed as state Supreme Court issues order pausing mailing

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Naomi Kowles
Most county clerks across northern and central Wisconsin have already placed their orders to get ballots printed for municipalities to distribute to voters

News

Wisconsin Supreme Court orders county clerks not to send out ballots yet

Updated: 53 minutes ago
Wisconsin Supreme Court orders county clerks not to send out ballots yet

Latest News

News

Snow days may turn into virtual learning days instead in some districts

Updated: 1 hour ago
Snow days may turn into virtual learning days instead in some districts

Breaking

Pres. Trump will make campaign stop in Mosinee next Friday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ashley Hommer
President Donald Trump is planning a campaign stop in Mosinee on September 18th.

News

Celebrating Grandparent's Day during a pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Corn maze to open on Saturday in Stevens Point

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Stevens Point corn maze set to open this weekend

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
The annual corn maze at Feltz’s Dariy in Stevens Point is set to open this weekend.