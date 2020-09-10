Minocqua man sentenced for possessing child pornography

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WSAW) - A 49-year-old Minocqua man is going to spend 10 years in federal prison for possessing child pornography.

Matthew Kummer of Minocqua pleaded guilty Thursday and was sentenced. After his prison time, Kummer will spend 15 years on extended supervision.

According to court documents, on October 27, 2019, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Kummer’s home and seized laptops, hard drives, and miscellaneous storage devices.

Law enforcement analyzed some of these devices and found more than 17,000 images of child pornography.

Investigators also found videos Kummer had surreptitiously taken of young children in swimsuits at parks, beaches, and amusement parks.

The investigation was conducted by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, and Rhinelander, Minocqua, and Woodruff Police Departments.

