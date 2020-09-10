Marquette Law Poll shows shifting attitudes towards coronavirus

(WSAW) - The latest Marquette Law School Poll released Wednesday showed shifting attitudes towards the coronavirus and its impacts and what people are thinking about the presidential election and its candidates.

Coronavirus Attitudes

People’s thoughts about the coronavirus are changing as the months go by, but how they are changing depends on the particular topic. The level of worry about the pandemic overall has shifted since March, with a majority of people being “very worried” or “somewhat worried.” During the summer, people began worrying less, to the point of this latest poll where people are overall less worried, but not dismissive. The largest pool of people has been in the “somewhat worried” point, with as low as 35% and as high as 40% of respondents. The last polling, which took place between Aug. 30 and Sept. 3, showed 21% of respondents feeling “very worried,” 39% feeling “somewhat worried,” 19% “not very worried,” another 19% “not worried at all,” and 1% already contracted the virus.

Looking at re-opening schools from June until September, there is a shift in comfortability, with 54% being comfortable re-opening when asked in June to 43% in September. There is not much of a change in stance between August and September. For people who do not have children, their views have remained nearly unchanged from the first poll on this question in August to September, with 42% feeling comfortable re-opening schools and 50% and 49% respectively feeling uncomfortable doing so. Parents with school-aged children, however, flipped between the two months. In August, 53% of parents were comfortable re-opening schools and by September only 44% were comfortable, where as 45% and 54% respectively were uncomfortable.

“If we re-open and we don’t see spikes of cases and we don’t see schools deciding oh know we have to shut down, then certainly people will become more comfortable with it," Charles Franklin, the director of the poll said. "On the other hand, if we do see lots of cases, lots of shutdowns, then that I do think can change people’s minds about this.”

When a vaccine comes along, most people were either definitely or probably going to get it, but there was still a portion of the respondents who said they would probably or definitely not get it. Broken down by age, the people 60 and older are in the largest group to say they would likely or definitely get it, while about 40% across each other age group were not likely or definitely not going to get the vaccine. Republicans were a little less likely to get the vaccine, while democrats were strongly in favor of getting vaccinated. Independents were sprinkled across perceptions, still with a majority likely or definitely to get vaccinated.

In the Sept. 9, 2020 poll, how likely someone is to get the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available looks different at various age groups and political affiliations. (Marquette Law School Poll)

The coronavirus has also impacted the type of ballot people plan to cast in the upcoming presidential election, but it has changed over time. In May, people were split whether they would vote in person on election day or vote absentee by mail. Since then, people have shifted to being more comfortable with voting in person, with 50% of people being comfortable voting in person on election day, 14% voting early in person, and 32% planning to vote absentee by mail. Republicans largely plan to vote in person on election day while democrats prefer absentee by mail.

Government leaders handling of the pandemic

Both Gov. Tony Evers and Pres. Donald Trump have seen their approval ratings, particularly related to how they have handled the coronavirus, drop since the beginning of the pandemic, but how they have dropped looks different. Gov. Evers started off with a high approval rating when the pandemic hit at about 76%, but as the months have gone on, he has dropped down to a 57% approval rating. Pres. Trump saw a 51% approval rating in March, which has dropped to 41% by September.

The protests

The most recent poll was conducted with some respondents before Pres. Trump’s visit to Kenosha and some after, with the perceptions largely staying the same but with a slight increase in favorability. Party affiliation played a role in his approval rating as to how he handled that visit, which fell along party lines, though more independents disapproved of his handling at 59% saying so before his arrival and 62% taking that stance after his visit.

Approval of the protests has changed over time as well. In June 61% approved of protests against police shootings, which has dropped to 47% in September. Specifically looking at the Black Lives Matter movement, there was a drop in favorability from 59% in June to 49% in August, which remained the same in September.

People have retained a favorable view of police through all three polls, with 72% in June, 76% in August, and 73% in September.

The poll did not ask how Gov. Evers handled the protests in Wisconsin, but it did for Pres. Trump. Approval has been low overall but has slightly improved since the protests for the Black Lives Matter movement began in June, from 30% to 36%. The economy remains as Pres. Trump’s strongest asset with more than half of respondents approving how he has handled the economy.

Presidential Election

The ratings for Pres. Trump and Joe Biden have remained steady over the summer months, with Biden only in a slight lead at with 45% of respondents finding him favorable to Pres. Trump’s 42%. There are fewer people who are undecided about who they will vote for compared to this time in 2016 and Franklin said it will be worth watching the number of people who dislike both candidates.

“In 2016, 21% disliked both Clinton and Trump and they were a volatile group. In the end, they went 60% for Trump, 20% for Clinton according to the exit polls,” he said.

