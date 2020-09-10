Advertisement

March trial set for Wood County woman accused of killing newborn following birth

Marylinn Feher (Wood County Jail)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The 24-year-old woman accused of killing her newborn will head to trial in March.

Marylinn Feher is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and neglecting a child.

According to a news release, on April 6, 2019 the Marshfield Medical Center reported a possible missing newborn. Wood County Sheriff Shawn Becker said an investigation began after a woman came to the hospital seeking medical help. Investigators said at no point during her hospital treatment did she admit to giving birth, however, it was clear that she had recently delivered a baby.

The baby was found in a bag in the back of the child’s father’s vehicle. The criminal complaint states the newborn died of blunt force cranial cerebral trauma and features of strangulation. The baby’s father, Allen Rice, 21, is charged with neglecting a child and obstructing an officer.

Officers located the child wrapped in a bath towel inside a tied plastic garbage bag in the rear cargo portion of a vehicle in the Marshfield Clinic parking lot. The child was rushed inside, revived, but later died of its injuries. Online court records state the boy lived 16 hours.

Court documents state Feher and Rice arrived at the hospital around 2 a.m. Rice said he stayed with the baby in the vehicle until 5 a.m., then went into the hospital without the baby. He then checks on the newborn at 7:30 a.m. and went back into the hospital. Officers found the baby unattended in the vehicle at 10:30 a.m. The baby died at 4:16 p.m.

Court documents state Feher said she hit the newborn’s head on the toilet several times and also strangled the baby in an effort to suffocate him.

Sheriff Shawn Becker said the baby was named Zacharia by Feher.

Courts documents stated during the police interview on April 7, Feher only referred to the baby as ‘it’ or ‘thing’.

Rice is in the Wood County Jail on a $35,000 cash bond. Feher is in custody on a $1 million cash bond. A clerical court appearance for Rice will be held later this month.

