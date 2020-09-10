Haunted Wausau tours begin Oct. 10

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The 18th annual haunted Wausau walking tour will take place this fall, with a few precautions.

The tour starts from the Elks Lodge #248 on Scott Street and takes attendees around the Wausau downtown area while telling spooky tales of the city’s past.

MARK YOUR CALENDAR... 18th annual Haunted Walking Tours Oct. 10th, 17th & 24th Tours 6-8pm, tours depart every... Posted by Wausau Paranormal Research Society on Wednesday, September 9, 2020

Tours are Oct. 10, 17 and 24. Tours are 6-8 p.m. and depart every 20 minutes. Ticket sales begin at the Elk’s Lodge the day of tour at 5 p.m.

Tickets are $10 and 10 years and under are free. Mask are optional and social distancing is recommended. Attendee must sign a waiver.

The tour visits several landmarks within the downtown area and community members of all ages came out to hear the haunted tales.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.