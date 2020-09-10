Haunted Wausau tours begin Oct. 10
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The 18th annual haunted Wausau walking tour will take place this fall, with a few precautions.
The tour starts from the Elks Lodge #248 on Scott Street and takes attendees around the Wausau downtown area while telling spooky tales of the city’s past.
Tours are Oct. 10, 17 and 24. Tours are 6-8 p.m. and depart every 20 minutes. Ticket sales begin at the Elk’s Lodge the day of tour at 5 p.m.
Tickets are $10 and 10 years and under are free. Mask are optional and social distancing is recommended. Attendee must sign a waiver.
The tour visits several landmarks within the downtown area and community members of all ages came out to hear the haunted tales.
