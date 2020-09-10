Garden experts share how to protect warm weather plants from colder weather

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - With the falling temperatures, garden experts say that summer plants could see damage.

Plant enthusiasts at Monk Gardens in Wausau say the temperature range that people can keep warm weather plants is in the 45-50 degree range. Bringing the plants indoors on the colder days may help them to last longer, but there are still some things that people can do outside to help fight the frost.

“You can definitely take a sheet, some sort of a tarp. Just some sort of protection out to your yard and just cover them for the night usually, and take them off once the temperatures start rising again. You can protect them from the frost if they are out in the open,” Monk Gardens horticulture and grounds manager Marissa Ashbeck said.

Marissa also says that if people are looking for plants that can withstand colder temperatures, mums, grasses, and kales should be ok.

