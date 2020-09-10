Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Warmer temperatures arrive

Temperatures will slowly return to average over the next few days
By Austin Kopnitsky
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 3:55 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Temperatures look to finally warm back up today thanks to quite a bit of afternoon sunshine. This morning we are dealing with some patchy frost and dense fog in some areas. This will lift, as temperatures also warm up this morning. This afternoon features upper 50s and low 60s, and it will feel comfortable outside with a minimal breeze.

Although it will be a warmer afternoon, with clear skies overhead tonight, we lose a lot of the warmth that we are expecting to gain today. That means temperatures tomorrow morning will also be similar to what we are dealing with today. There is the potential for patchy frost for some communities north of 29. Temps tommorow will still rise into the mid 60s for most, so the warming trend continues.

We are expecting plenty of shower activity on Saturday, with dry conditions making a comeback for Sunday. Temperatures will continue to jump for next week with low to mid 70s expected at times.

