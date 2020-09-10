Advertisement

Drive-in movie event planned Sept. 18-19 in Wausau

U.S. Cellular to host movie under the stars event in Wausau
U.S. Cellular to host movie under the stars event in Wausau(U.S. Cellular)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Marathon Park will host a drive-in movie Sept. 18 and 19. U.S. Cellular is sponsoring the event.

The event is free. The movie will be shown on a 52-foot screen. Wausau residents will be able to see a 7 p.m. screening of “Shrek” both nights. The movie experience is open to 150 vehicles each night and attendees must register for a parking pass.

Registration and details are now live at www.driveinWausau.uscellular.com.

A news release states, “U.S. Cellular is thrilled to be bringing this family-friendly experience to Wausau residents for one weekend only!”

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Trump releases list of 20 new possible Supreme Court picks

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump has announced he is adding 20 names to the list of Supreme Court candidates that he’s pledged to choose from if he has future vacancies to fill.

News

Westies question referendum

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

UW-Madison to hold remote classes for two weeks, two residence halls quarantined

Updated: 10 hours ago
University of Wisconsin- Madison announced Wednesday they will be shifting to two weeks of remote instruction and two residence halls will be in quarantine.

News

Vaccine by Nov. 3? Halted study explains just how unlikely

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
AstraZeneca’s suspension of final testing of its potential COVID-19 vaccine while it investigates a volunteer’s illness shows there will be “no compromises” on safety in developing the shots, the chief of the National Institutes of Health told Congress on Wednesday.

Latest News

News

Dane County exec tells UW-Madison to close dorms

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
According to UW-Madison data, 1,044 students and 26 employees have tested positive for the virus since Aug. 6.

News

‘Recovery Month’ takes on new meaning as addiction recovery takes shape amid pandemic

Updated: 11 hours ago
Recovery from addictions, mental health disorders--those issues have worsened as a pandemic swept across the country leaving people in isolation or cut off from traditional support channels to preserve public health.

News

More hunters out during pandemic, equipment and license sales up

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Tony Langfellow
As more hunters flock to the great outdoors to hunt their game, they’re using these uncertain times to get out and away from the world’s distractions, which in turn, means more business for hunting stores.

News

VFW’s Buddy Poppy campaign raises money for veterans

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Tony Langfellow
Throughout this week, the Wisconsin Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) is putting on their Buddy Poppy campaign for people to donate to.

News

Cold weather damage possible the next few nights for tropical flowers

Updated: 13 hours ago
Cold weather damage possible the next few nights for tropical flowers

News

Fentanyl seized by local police department enough for 71,000 lethal doses

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
In two recent investigations the La Crosse Police Department seized more than 140 grams of Fentanyl, $20,000 dollars in cash and arrested five people.