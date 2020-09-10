Drive-in movie event planned Sept. 18-19 in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Marathon Park will host a drive-in movie Sept. 18 and 19. U.S. Cellular is sponsoring the event.

The event is free. The movie will be shown on a 52-foot screen. Wausau residents will be able to see a 7 p.m. screening of “Shrek” both nights. The movie experience is open to 150 vehicles each night and attendees must register for a parking pass.

Registration and details are now live at www.driveinWausau.uscellular.com.

A news release states, “U.S. Cellular is thrilled to be bringing this family-friendly experience to Wausau residents for one weekend only!”

