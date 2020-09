ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) -Donald Trump Jr. will visit Rothschild next Tuesday. The event is scheduled for Tuesday, September 15 at 2 p.m. Doors open at 1 p.m.

He will speak to supporters at the Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center. It’s located at 1100 Imperial Ave.

