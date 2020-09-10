Despite cancelations, crowds still expected next week for Fall Ride

TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WSAW) - Tomahawk is preparing for thousands of people next week for the Fall Ride, even though the MDA and Harley-Davidson will not be participating in the annual event.

Police Chief Al Elvins says, “We’re understanding that they’re still going to be having some kind of ride. We’re expecting a large amount of people, you don’t know how many to anticipate.”

The Tomahawk City Council voted against having an official parade this year, so if there is a ride, participants will have to follow all normal traffic regulations.

“We can’t impact Highway 86 in any way, shape, or form for this. So the only parade route is on 86 so they’ll have to follow the rules of the road.” said Elvins.

The council also voted to waive open container restrictions in certain areas downtown to allow people to be outside with a beverage instead of crowding inside bars.

In the past, the weekend festivities would impact the local shops as owners would extend their hours to accommodate the increase in customers.

“People come in, I have a special sale. They’ll meander all night. I’ll usually stay open til midnight.” said Tricia Hoffman, owner of Scentability.

But this year, Hoffman doesn’t want to take the chance. "Because I need to put the health and safety of of my family and my community ahead of profits and sales.”

Elvins adds, “We have residents who are susceptible to any type of virus so we’d ask people to respect that.”

Chief Elvins also said there will be a few police departments from surrounding areas coming to Tomahawk next week to help out.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.