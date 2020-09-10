Deep Bench: Sesame Group and UnitedHealthcare team up for Grandparents Day

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Grandparenting today comes with new challenges and new opportunities to help kids learn and grow.

And whether grandparents are providing care at home, or connecting virtually, it’s more important than ever for them to stay healthy and valued.

UnitedHealthcare and Sesame Workshop, a team for 10 years, are teaming up ahead of national Grandparents Day this Sunday, and shared some advice in a visit with NewsChannel 7.

Together, they’re providing activities to participate in, whether it’s in-person or virtually.

“Creating connections through playing, reading books, singing, all of those are very special for grandparents,” said Rocio Galarza, Assistant Vice President in the U.S. Social Impact department at Sesame Workshop.

They’re encouraging everyone to still get the flu vaccine this fall.

“Getting your annual flu vaccine is still the single best way to protect against the flu,” said Lenys Alcoreza, Senior Vice President and Executive Sponsor of Diversity & Inclusion for UnitedHealthcare.

Their overall message is making sure we take care of our grandparents and their health, both physically and mentally.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.