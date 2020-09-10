Advertisement

Bond set at $500K for suspect in armed carjackings

Brand Biller
Brand Biller(Marathon County Jail)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Bond has been set at $500,00 cash for the 30-year-old man charged with stealing two vehicles and later leading investigators on a high-speed chase.

Brand Biller appeared in Marathon County Circuit Court on Thursday for his initial appearance. He’s charged with seven counts including armed robbery and fleeing an officer.

He was arrested after police said he stole an Aspirus van at gunpoint, broke into a home, and stole another car in Wausau prompting a high-speed chase and standoff in Weston.

Police said dispatch received a call for an armed robbery and theft of an Aspirus transport van from Aspirus Wausau Hospital at 7:16 p.m. Sept. 1. The caller reported to police that a man entered the passenger side of an occupied Aspirus transport van, showed a handgun, and made demands of the driver. The driver, an Aspirus employee, was able to leave the vehicle without being physically harmed. The suspect then stole the van.

At 7:30 p.m., dispatch received a second call of a stolen vehicle from a home on the 1500 block of West Knox Street in Wausau.

That caller reported to police that a man entered the home, said he had a gun, and took keys to the homeowner’s car telling them not to follow him. The suspect stole the homeowner’s car. He left the Aspirus transport van in the homeowner’s driveway.

At 7:55 PM, a deputy with the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office found the stolen vehicle traveling east on Highway 29 from Highway 51. The driver did not stop when the deputy attempted to pull him over with lights and sirens, prompting a high-speed chase reaching speeds of more than 100 miles per hour.

Deputies said the suspect left the road on East Everest Avenue, near Community Center Drive in Weston.

Deputies disabled the stolen vehicle. A standoff ensued for approximately 50 minutes. Investigators said the suspect remained in the vehicle, had a firearm, and threatened to commit suicide. He was later arrested.

A clerical court appearance is scheduled to be held Friday.

Biller was released from prison about four months ago. He was sentenced about a year ago for felony bail jumping and a few misdemeanor charges in Outagamie County. In May of this year, after completing the Earned Release Program at Oshkosh Correctional Institution, he requested to be released early on extended supervision for the rest of his sentence.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

1,547 new COVID-19 cases add to state’s total Thursday

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported a record number of 1-day positive results for COVID-19 on Thursday. Of the tests process, 17.54% or 1,547 were positive

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Risk of frost tonight, milder days ahead

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Tabin
Frost could impact the area overnight into Friday morning.

News

New restaurant scheduled to open Saturday in Antigo

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
Owners of a new restaurant on Antigo’s northside say they’ll open for business Saturday morning.

News

Wisconsin Supreme Court temporarily blocks printing absentee ballots

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Scott Bauer
The court, in a 4-3 decision split along ideological lines, said no ballots can be sent immediately.

Latest News

News

Portage County reports 3rd COVID-19 death

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
Third Portage County COVID Related Death Reported Portage County Division of Public Health is confirming the county’s third death associated with the novel coronavirus infection (COVID-19).

News

Merrill man, former Wisconsin state senator faces federal charges

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A former Wisconsin state senator and tourism secretary has been charged in federal court with fraud and with storing and disposing of hazardous electronic waste without a permit, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Madison announced Thursday.

News

March trial set for Wood County woman accused of killing newborn following birth

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
The 24-year-old woman accused of killing her newborn will head to trial in March.

News

9/11 memorial parade to be held Friday in Stevens Point

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
A Sept. 11 memorial parade has been organized Friday evening in Stevens Point.

News

Haunted Wausau tours begin Oct. 10

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
The 18th annual haunted Wausau walking tour will take place this fall, with a few precautions.

News

Drive-in movie event planned Sept. 18-19 in Wausau

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
Marathon Park will host a drive-in movie Sept. 18 and 19. U.S. Cellular is sponsoring the event.