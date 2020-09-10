Millions of ballots already printed as state Supreme Court issues order pausing mailing

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW/AP) - Most county clerks across northern and central Wisconsin have already placed their orders to get ballots printed for municipalities to distribute to voters. Now, as the Wisconsin Supreme Court orders a stay in absentee ballot mailings to voters, the WEC in a response filing says 2.3 million ballots have already been printed around the state.

Thursday, the Wisconsin Supreme Court issued a court order in a pending lawsuit brought by the Green Party candidate Howie Hawkins to get on the ballot, ordering municipal clerks to put a pause on any ballot mailings to voters until further notice. (Kanye West is also suing in the Brown County Circuit Court to get on the ballot, after the WEC voted by 5-1 to keep him off after he submitted his nomination paperwork late.)

The conservative-controlled Supreme Court also gave the Wisconsin Elections Commission about five hours to submit detailed information on all voters who may have already received ballots, data that wasn’t readily available because municipal clerks send ballots to voters, not the commission. By 5 p.m. on Thursday, the WEC said just 25 of Wisconsin’s 1,850 municipalities responded by the deadline.

Marathon County clerk Kim Trueblood says she put their ballot printing order on hold as soon as she received the news about the court order on Thursday afternoon. In Portage County, county clerk Kayla Filen says their printing vendor has already started shipping ballots to municipal clerks, but to her knowledge have not yet arrived. Other county clerks say their orders are likely already printed, while a few say they’ve just been submitted as the deadline approaches for them to get ballots into the hands of their municipal clerks.

It’s possible some ballots have already reached voters in Wisconsin, Wisconsin Elections Commission’s Meagan Wolfe told reporters on Thursday just minutes before the Supreme Court announced the order to pause voter mailings. In twelve counties throughout northern and central Wisconsin, county clerks say no ballots have yet reached voters; in most cases, the printed ballots haven’t returned yet from vendors to be distributed to clerks.

But the possibility of names being added to the ballot based on the outcomes of the pending lawsuits before the court still present a plethora of challenges to county clerks. They’ve already placed orders for their ballots and would have to toss them and get them reprinted if the ballots change, a process that would be a heavy financial strain and threaten their statutory compliance with state-mandated deadlines. County clerks are statutorily required to get their ballots to municipalities to start sending out by September 17. But for any ballots that have actually reached voters, Wolfe says the issue would be “incredibly problematic” if ballots had to be changed after being sent to voters.

“There are already almost a million absentee ballot requests on file, and those are all ballots that need to go out the door by September 17,” she said in a press call with reporters just before the Supreme Court announced their order. “Some may have started sending their ballots already, we don’t necessarily know that."

At times, changes to ballots already sent out have been done at municipal government levels in scenarios where there ends up being an "A" ballot and a "B" ballot, she noted. But a statewide change has never been attempted.

The court’s three liberal justices dissented to the court order in the Green Party’s lawsuit, saying “given the breadth of the information requested and the minimal time allotted to obtain it (the court) is asking the impossible of our approximately 1,850 municipal clerks throughout the state.”

