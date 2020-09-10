Advertisement

9/11 memorial parade to be held Friday in Stevens Point

(KY3)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A Sept. 11 memorial parade has been organized Friday evening in Stevens Point.

Organizers say the event is to honor police and fire departments. Attendees are encouraged to bring flags.

The parade route begins at W J Filtz Trucking Inc, located at 515 Joe St. in Stevens Point. It will head south on Hwy J and then west on Hwy 10 to downtown Stevens Point, back through town past the University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point, and continue down Hwy 66 back to Ellis.

Line up begins at 5 p.m. with a 6:30 p.m. start. Organizers say big trucks, cars and collector cars, and motorcycles are invited.

