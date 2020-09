1,547 new COVID-19 cases add to state’s total Thursday

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported a record number of 1-day positive results for COVID-19 on Thursday. Of the tests process, 17.54% or 1,547 were positive. The number of positive test results and the percentage of positive tests reported Thursday nearly doubled compared to the day before, despite a similar number of test results.

There were 8,822 results received for Thursday’s report, only 49 fewer than Wednesday, which saw 857 positive tests, or 9.66%.

The death toll from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, rose to 1,193 with 10 more deaths added. The death rate holds steady at 1.4% of known cases. The deaths were in Barron, Dodge, Milwaukee (2), Oconto, Outagamie, Portage and Waukesha (3) counties.

The state currently has 8,836 active cases -- people diagnosed within the past 30 days. That’s 10.4% of all 84,881 cases diagnosed since the coronavirus reached Wisconsin.

The number of recovered patients grew to 74,834.

Forty-nine more people were hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment. The state reports 6,222 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized since February 5, or 7.3% of all cases.

The latest report has 302 people currently hospitalized -- 4 more in a 24-hour period -- while the number of patients in intensive care is 86 -- down by 2.

Twenty-one percent of the state’s licensed medical beds in the state are available. That’s in the range we’ve seen over several weeks.

The state says the spread of the coronavirus is high in all but seven counties in Wisconsin. In 6 counties the activity level is moderate -- Menominee is the only one in WBAY’s viewing area -- and in Price County the virus’s spread is low. The state says the case rate is trending higher in Northeast Wisconsin and the Fox Valley area.

Thursday’s positive rate of 17.54% is just two-hundredths less than that metric’s record 17.56% set on Tuesday, which was based on only 4,083 tests... less than half as many.

The previous record of 1,498 people testing positive was based on 11,702 tests (12.8%).

County case numbers (counties with new cases or deaths are in bold) are as reported by the DHS. State numbers can vary from county health department numbers, which are updated at different times:

Wisconsin

Adams - 151 cases (+1) (3 deaths)

Ashland - 38 cases (1 death)

Barron - 394 cases (+1) (4 deaths) (+1)

Bayfield - 65 cases (+2) (1 death)

Brown - 6,176 cases (+9) (58 deaths)

Buffalo - 98 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

Burnett - 59 cases (+2) (2 deaths)

Calumet - 632 cases (+13) (2 deaths)

Chippewa - 395 cases (+7)

Clark – 264 cases (+3) (8 deaths)

Columbia - 411 cases (+11) (2 deaths)

Crawford – 121 cases

Dane – 6,971 cases (+482) (41 deaths)

Dodge – 1,348 cases (+76) (7 deaths) (+1)

Door - 165 cases (+8) (3 deaths)

Douglas - 298 cases (+1)

Dunn - 215 cases (+7)

Eau Claire - 1,060 cases (+23) (6 deaths)

Florence - 34 cases (+3)

Fond du Lac - 1,340 cases (+36) (12 deaths)

Forest - 119 cases (+12) (4 deaths)

Grant - 528 cases (+29) (19 deaths)

Green - 322 cases (+6) (2 deaths)

Green Lake - 115 cases (+1)

Iowa - 129 cases (+4)

Iron - 132 cases (+1) (1 death)

Jackson - 86 cases (+12) (1 death)

Jefferson - 1,026 cases (+19) (7 deaths)

Juneau - 259 cases (+4) (1 death)

Kenosha - 3,091 cases (+17) (64 deaths)

Kewaunee - 232 cases (+8) (2 deaths)

La Crosse - 1,445 cases (+75) (2 deaths)

Lafayette - 188 cases

Langlade - 91 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

Lincoln - 97 cases (+1) (1 death)

Manitowoc - 644 cases (+12) (2 deaths)

Marathon - 842 cases (+9) (14 deaths)

Marinette - 647 cases (7 deaths)

Marquette - 121 cases (+3) (1 death)

Menominee - 30 cases

Milwaukee – 25,159 (+145) (509 deaths) (+2)

Monroe - 309 cases (+6) (2 deaths)

Oconto - 519 cases (+10) (4 deaths) (+1)

Oneida - 249 cases (+8) (1 death)

Outagamie – 2,476 cases (+69) (24 deaths) (+1)

Ozaukee - 1,039 cases (+9) (18 deaths)

Pepin - 48 cases

Pierce - 317 cases (+3) (6 deaths)

Polk – 188 cases (2 deaths) (cases revised -1 by state)

Portage - 824 cases (+31) (3 deaths) (+1)

Price - 36 cases

Racine - 4,213 cases (+20) (92 deaths)

Richland - 63 cases (+2) (4 deaths)

Rock - 1,926 cases (+51) (29 deaths)

Rusk - 31 cases (+1) (1 death)

Sauk - 691 cases (+8) (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 169 cases (+2) (1 death)

Shawano – 363 cases (+11)

Sheboygan - 1,199 cases (+7) (10 deaths)

St. Croix - 701 cases (+13) (7 deaths)

Taylor - 127 cases (+4) (3 deaths)

Trempealeau - 448 cases (+3) (2 deaths)

Vernon - 123 cases (+4)

Vilas - 136 cases

Walworth - 1,966 cases (+86) (32 deaths)

Washburn – 78 cases (+1)

Washington - 1,844 cases (+18) (29 deaths)

Waukesha - 5,941 cases (+55) (81 deaths) (+3)

Waupaca - 789 cases (+6) (19 deaths)

Waushara - 211 cases (+9) (2 deaths)

Winnebago - 1,778 cases (+30) (22 deaths)

Wood - 541 cases (+3) (3 deaths)

