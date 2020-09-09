Wausau School District shares referendum info with the Wausau Common Council

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau School District shared information on Tuesday night with the Wausau Common Council about the two referendum questions on the November 3 ballot.

The meeting did not have any action taken, but served as an opportunity for the Wausau School District to answer any questions that the Council had on the referendum.

“This is truly a community vote. This is the one time that the community can tell us yes or no to this plan. We’re just trying to inform people so that they can make an informed decision about the referendum proposal,” Wausau School District Superintendent Dr. Keith Hilts said.

The Wausau School District was not the only people to have their voices heard at the meeting. Community members met outside of City Hall prior to the meeting to encourage people to vote against the referendum.

“We don’t feel that this should be a priority of the school district right now, their focus and resources should be focused on reopening schools,” Wausau resident Mary Thao said. “I think they should have pushed this to the April election in 2021. They could have taken proper measures for inclusivity,” Thao added.

Community members were able to share their concerns during public comment, which the Wausau School District was able to respond, too. Wausau School District CFO Rob Tess also explained that the current referendum made the most sense for the District since debt is expiring, and the renovations could be made without tax increases.

The two questions will appear on the November 3 ballot. Action will be taken after the election based on the voter response.

