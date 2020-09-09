Advertisement

Wausau School District shares referendum info with the Wausau Common Council

The Wausau School District is sharing the background on the upcoming referendum that will be on the November 3 ballot
By Brennen Scarborough
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau School District shared information on Tuesday night with the Wausau Common Council about the two referendum questions on the November 3 ballot.

The meeting did not have any action taken, but served as an opportunity for the Wausau School District to answer any questions that the Council had on the referendum.

“This is truly a community vote. This is the one time that the community can tell us yes or no to this plan. We’re just trying to inform people so that they can make an informed decision about the referendum proposal,” Wausau School District Superintendent Dr. Keith Hilts said.

The Wausau School District was not the only people to have their voices heard at the meeting. Community members met outside of City Hall prior to the meeting to encourage people to vote against the referendum.

“We don’t feel that this should be a priority of the school district right now, their focus and resources should be focused on reopening schools,” Wausau resident Mary Thao said. “I think they should have pushed this to the April election in 2021. They could have taken proper measures for inclusivity,” Thao added.

Community members were able to share their concerns during public comment, which the Wausau School District was able to respond, too. Wausau School District CFO Rob Tess also explained that the current referendum made the most sense for the District since debt is expiring, and the renovations could be made without tax increases.

The two questions will appear on the November 3 ballot. Action will be taken after the election based on the voter response.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back To School

UWSP sees encouraging COVID-19 trend after first week

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Noah Manderfeld
Through testing of people living on campus, UWSP has identified two positive COVID-19 tests in the last week. That’s a sign that leaves them cautiously optimistic.

Back To School

Reaction to the first day of online classes in the Wausau School District

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tony Langfellow
Tuesday, Sept. 8 marked the start of the virtual school year for students in the Wausau School District.

Back To School

Boys and Girls Club of Wausau holds first day of Hub learning

Updated: 6 hours ago
The Boys and Girls Club of Wausau opens up for the first day of Hub learning.

Back To School

First Day of School for Stevens Point

Updated: 16 hours ago

Latest News

Back To School

A new way to educate Wausau kids

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 7:33 PM CDT
|
By Tony Langfellow
Central Wisconsin Preschool of the Arts is an all new Preschool experience that is not only new to Wausau but is unique to all of Central Wisconsin for its Italian-based learning style.

Back To School

Central Wisconsin Preschool of the Arts

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 12:17 PM CDT
While most schools have started up the 2020 school year by now, one Wausau husband and wife are bringing a new arts-based preschool to the area.

Back To School

Recess and gym class safety precautions

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 10:14 AM CDT
|
By Kailin Schumacher
To keep kids distanced as much as they can this year, schools across central Wisconsin are limiting the number of kids on the playground at one time.

News

Wisconsin universities report slight enrollment decline

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 8:24 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The University of Wisconsin System on Thursday announced that fall enrollment appears to be only slightly down from last year, with nearly 126,000 students enrolled at the 10 universities that have begun on-campus classes.

Back To School

A Look Inside Schools

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 8:04 AM CDT

Back To School

D.C. Everest district using app to help with after school pick-up, traffic

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 9:22 PM CDT
|
By Emerson Lehmann
With more parents taking their kids to and from school instead of having them ride the bus, area schools are having to deal with an increase in traffic.