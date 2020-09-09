Advertisement

Warriors will to win in 2020

By Reece Van Haaften
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -“Coming back there is a lot of excitement, but also a lot of fear,” said Wausau West senior quarterback Garrett Richardt.

The Warriors didn’t let the pandemic stop them from being ready to make a statement in 2020.

“I’d say we look pretty good because we’ve been doing a lot of player led stuff throughout the offseason,” said Wausau West senior tight end Ean Marciniak.

There are still some struggles during practices caused by the restrictions due to COVID-19.

“It’s a lot harder to come together as a team or go against the other team because you try to keep the groups a little bit smaller,” said Richardt.

The Warriors have experience on their side.

“We only lost maybe one or two senior starters from last year, so we got a lot a talent coming back, so the record will play out for itself,” said Richardt.

Wausau West gets its dream matchup in Week 1. The Warriors are on a collision course with Wausau East.

“You wait your whole lives to be able to play them,” said Marciniak.

“Whoever wins gets bragging rights for a year, so it’s a huge game, and to have it first game is really exciting,” said Richardt. “Knowing that that’s at least one that’s guaranteed for us to play.”

