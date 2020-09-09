VFW’s Buddy Poppy campaign raises money for veterans

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - If you want to donate to a good cause and adorn your lapel, now is the time.

Throughout this week, the Wisconsin Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) is putting on their Buddy Poppy campaign for people to donate to.

Buddy Poppies are small, plastic red flowers that represent helping out veterans of war that need help with money, food, shelter, and more.

The Wisconsin VFW is visiting several store locations throughout the City of Merrill this week and on Wednesday, Sept. 9, they were at the Westside Market.

The campaign gives everyone a chance to come and donate to help veterans in need.

“If there’s a veteran in need, let’s say they came short on their rent or house payment they could come to the VFW,” Wisconsin VFW State Junior Vice Commander Michele Rathke said.

Owner of the Westside Market Mark Reymer is also a veteran and he said it’s important for people to donate because many veterans need an extra boost to keep them on their feet.

“I’ve been giving back and volunteering for the past 25 years since I retired and the big thing is it helps the community, it helps veterans that are in need,” Reymer said.

The VFW raised more than $7,000 from donations and it’s their goal this year to raise $9,000 and businesses are also donating to support the cause.

Rathke said all of the money raised goes towards local veterans and families and the Buddy Poppies are worn as a way to help honor veterans who have made the ultimate sacrifice while in the service.

