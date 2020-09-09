UWSP sees positive COVID-19 trend after first week

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Through testing of people living on-campus, UWSP has identified two positive COVID-19 tests in the last week as of Tuesday afternoon. That’s a sign that leaves them cautiously optimistic.

“Our students have been wonderful about wearing their masks,” Al Thompson, the Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs, said.

Everywhere on campus, students are wearing their masks. And it seems to be working.

“I feel really good where we are. I shouldn’t be this confident, but I do feel good about it,” Thompson said optimistically.

There were nine new additional cases posted on their COVID dashboard, as of Tuesday night. That makes 27 total cases since the beginning of last week- August 30.

Compare that to other UW schools, like Eau Claire. They have seen 69 positive cases as of Sunday, September 6.

“We have many different dashboards that we’re monitoring every aspect of the situation,” Thompson said.

After a positive test comes back, isolation is the first step.

“We go for a full-blown PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test, which is a little more thorough to make sure it isn’t a false positive,” Thompson explained.

Contact tracing will follow through local health officials.

Both students who tested positive were asymptomatic before the test. They are one of 200 on-campus students tested daily- once every two weeks.

The university has also severely limited class sizes and have required masks.

“The strong majority of the students are following the guidelines put forth by the CDC,” Collin McNamara, the student body president, said. “They’re adjusting the best they can. Obviously, it’s still new."

And while any positive cases may sound discouraging—Thompson says it’s something that was expected and planned for.

“The real question will be the level of cases,” Thompson said.

They will wait a few more weeks before jumping to any conclusions about the whether or not the guidelines are working.

