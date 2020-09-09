Advertisement

UWSP sees positive COVID-19 trend after first week

Officials say they are encouraged by what they are seeing so far.
Officials say they are encouraged by what they are seeing so far.(WSAW)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Through testing of people living on-campus, UWSP has identified two positive COVID-19 tests in the last week as of Tuesday afternoon. That’s a sign that leaves them cautiously optimistic.

“Our students have been wonderful about wearing their masks,” Al Thompson, the Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs, said.

Everywhere on campus, students are wearing their masks. And it seems to be working.

“I feel really good where we are. I shouldn’t be this confident, but I do feel good about it,” Thompson said optimistically.

There were nine new additional cases posted on their COVID dashboard, as of Tuesday night. That makes 27 total cases since the beginning of last week- August 30.

Compare that to other UW schools, like Eau Claire. They have seen 69 positive cases as of Sunday, September 6.

“We have many different dashboards that we’re monitoring every aspect of the situation,” Thompson said.

After a positive test comes back, isolation is the first step.

“We go for a full-blown PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test, which is a little more thorough to make sure it isn’t a false positive,” Thompson explained.

Contact tracing will follow through local health officials.

Both students who tested positive were asymptomatic before the test. They are one of 200 on-campus students tested daily- once every two weeks.

The university has also severely limited class sizes and have required masks.

“The strong majority of the students are following the guidelines put forth by the CDC,” Collin McNamara, the student body president, said. “They’re adjusting the best they can. Obviously, it’s still new."

And while any positive cases may sound discouraging—Thompson says it’s something that was expected and planned for.

“The real question will be the level of cases,” Thompson said.

They will wait a few more weeks before jumping to any conclusions about the whether or not the guidelines are working.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back To School

Reaction to the first day of online classes in the Wausau School District

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tony Langfellow
Tuesday, Sept. 8 marked the start of the virtual school year for students in the Wausau School District.

Back To School

Boys and Girls Club of Wausau holds first day of Hub learning

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Boys and Girls Club of Wausau opens up for the first day of Hub learning.

Back To School

First Day of School for Stevens Point

Updated: 13 hours ago

Back To School

A new way to educate Wausau kids

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 7:33 PM CDT
|
By Tony Langfellow
Central Wisconsin Preschool of the Arts is an all new Preschool experience that is not only new to Wausau but is unique to all of Central Wisconsin for its Italian-based learning style.

Latest News

Back To School

Central Wisconsin Preschool of the Arts

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 12:17 PM CDT
While most schools have started up the 2020 school year by now, one Wausau husband and wife are bringing a new arts-based preschool to the area.

Back To School

Recess and gym class safety precautions

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 10:14 AM CDT
|
By Kailin Schumacher
To keep kids distanced as much as they can this year, schools across central Wisconsin are limiting the number of kids on the playground at one time.

News

Wisconsin universities report slight enrollment decline

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 8:24 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The University of Wisconsin System on Thursday announced that fall enrollment appears to be only slightly down from last year, with nearly 126,000 students enrolled at the 10 universities that have begun on-campus classes.

Back To School

A Look Inside Schools

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 8:04 AM CDT

Back To School

D.C. Everest district using app to help with after school pick-up, traffic

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 9:22 PM CDT
|
By Emerson Lehmann
With more parents taking their kids to and from school instead of having them ride the bus, area schools are having to deal with an increase in traffic.

Back To School

Mead Elementary provides outdoor learning center for creative learning

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 9:21 AM CDT
|
By Kailin Schumacher
While the school never expected a pandemic to hit, making the space almost a necessity for healthy learning, they are excited to see the place used to its full potential.