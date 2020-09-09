Advertisement

The WIAA is altering state tournament plans in Madison

(WEAU)
By Reece Van Haaften
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The WIAA will no longer be hosting state tournaments in Madison this fall. The organization announced that it will be moving fall state tournaments out of Madison due to the restrictions in Dane County for COVID-19.

“Since July, we’ve been talking with the Board of Control, our members and UW Athletic Department personnel, and we understand our need to take a new and different approach to this year’s events,” WIAA Executive Director Dave Anderson said via a press release. “Through our great relationship with the UW, we share the hope and look forward to more normal times.”

The announcement will affect State Girls Golf at University Ridge on Oct. 12-13, the State Girls Individual and Team Tennis Tournaments at Nielsen Tennis Stadium on Oct. 15-17 and Oct. 23-24, and the State Girls Swimming & Diving Championships on Nov. 13-14.

The WIAA said its executive staff is in the process of identifying prospective alternate locations and venues for the three state events.

“We regret, given the situation here in Dane County related to COVID-19, it will not be feasible to host the WIAA State Tournaments this fall,” vice chancellor for finance and administration and the University of Wisconsin John Horn said via a press release. "We look forward to when the conditions of the pandemic improves and Dane County and campus policies change to allow larger, non-essential events.

“The WIAA events benefit not just our campus and greater Madison, but the entire state,” he said. “Most importantly, they are once-in-a-lifetime experiences for student-athletes and their families.”

