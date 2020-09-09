Advertisement

Rhinelander adds personal finance as graduation requirement

Kids are learning how to be more financially responsible through a fun seminar. / Source: WVLT News
Kids are learning how to be more financially responsible through a fun seminar. / Source: WVLT News(WVLT)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Rhinelander High School is working to make sure its students are prepared to handle finances as adults.

The school announced Wednesday it received a $10,000 grant from Next Gen Personal Finance as a result of officially adopting a course in personal finance as a graduation requirement.

The Rhinelander School Board adopted the new graduation requirement that all students must pass personal money management-- a one-semester course taught in the business department, effective with the class of 2021.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

NIH: Halted vaccine study shows ‘no compromises’ on safety

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
AstraZeneca’s suspension of final testing of its potential COVID-19 vaccine while it investigates a volunteer’s illness shows there will be “no compromises” on safety in developing the shots, the chief of the National Institutes of Health told Congress on Wednesday.

National

Rene has re-strengthened to a tropical storm far out over the Atlantic.

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Farther west in the Atlantic, Tropical Storm Paulette is expected to begin weakening.

News

New apartment complex to be built on Grand Avenue in Wausau

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
Work to raze a large three-unit apartment complex continued Wednesday at the corner of Sturgeon Eddy and Grand Avenue in Wausau.

News

Downtown rejuvenation project taking place in Park Falls

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
Park Falls Mayor Michel Bablick says changes are coming to the city’s downtown.

Latest News

National

‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ will end in 2021

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The series became a pop culture sensation and gave rise to a new kind of fame born of reality TV. It also was the launch pad for several family members' fashion and beauty business empires.

News

COVID-19 vaccine latest flashpoint in White House campaign

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The back-and-forth over a coronavirus vaccine played out as three of the candidates fanned out across the country on Labor Day, the traditional start of the two-month sprint to the election.

News

Wausau School District shares referendum info with the Wausau Common Council

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

UWSP sees encouraging COVID-19 trend after first week

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Marshfield School District has one COVID-19 case

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WSAW Staff
One student who attended classes at Marshfield H.S. has tested positive for COVID-19.

Back To School

UWSP sees encouraging COVID-19 trend after first week

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Noah Manderfeld
Through testing of people living on campus, UWSP has identified two positive COVID-19 tests in the last week. That’s a sign that leaves them cautiously optimistic.