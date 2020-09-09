Rhinelander adds personal finance as graduation requirement

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Rhinelander High School is working to make sure its students are prepared to handle finances as adults.

The school announced Wednesday it received a $10,000 grant from Next Gen Personal Finance as a result of officially adopting a course in personal finance as a graduation requirement.

The Rhinelander School Board adopted the new graduation requirement that all students must pass personal money management-- a one-semester course taught in the business department, effective with the class of 2021.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.