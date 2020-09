Pecentage of positive COVID results decline; deaths up by 15

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 15 new COVID-19 deaths after three days of Wisconsin’s death toll holding steady. Sawyer County reported its first COVID-19 death; there are still 15 counties that have not had a death attributed to COVID-19.

The percentage of positive coronarivus tests fell sharply Wednesday from Tuesday’s record 17.56%, to give us the first day below 10% since last Thursday.

The state received 8,871 tests -- more than twice as many as Tuesday -- and 857 of these were positive, or 9.66%. Tests came back positive in 56 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties.

The state reports 1,183 people have now died from the disease caused by the coronavirus, but in terms of percentages, the death rate holds steady at 1.4% of known cases.

The state says there are 8,169 active cases right now -- cases diagnosed within the last 30 days. That’s 9.8% of all known cases, a decline of one-tenth of one percent from yesterday.

Fifty-five more people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, according to the state’s report. That’s 7.4% of all coronavirus cases hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. The latest report available shows 298 people are currently hospitalized for COVID-19 -- a slight increase over 24 hours -- with 88 of them in intensive care. Twenty-four percent of the state’s licensed medical beds are currently available.

County case numbers (counties with new cases or deaths are in bold) are as reported by the DHS. State numbers can vary from county health department numbers, which are updated at different times:

Wisconsin

Adams - 150 cases (+1) (3 deaths)

Ashland - 38 cases (+1) (1 death)

Barron - 393 cases (3 deaths)

Bayfield - 63 cases (+5) (1 death)

Brown - 6,067 cases (+75) (58 deaths)

Buffalo - 97 cases (+4) (2 deaths)

Burnett - 57 cases (+3) (2 deaths)

Calumet - 619 cases (+8) (2 deaths)

Chippewa - 389 cases (+4)

Clark – 261 cases (+1) (8 deaths)

Columbia - 400 cases (+6) (2 deaths)

Crawford – 121 cases (+1)

Dane – 6,489 cases (+62) (41 deaths) (+1)

Dodge – 1,272 cases (+54) (6 deaths)

Door - 157 cases (+5) (3 deaths)

Douglas - 297 cases (+5)

Dunn - 208 cases (+6)

Eau Claire - 1,037 cases (+37) (6 deaths)

Florence - 31 cases

Fond du Lac - 1,304 cases (+10) (12 deaths)

Forest - 107 cases (+2) (4 deaths)

Grant - 499 cases (+4) (19 deaths)

Green - 316 cases (+6) (2 deaths)

Green Lake - 114 cases (+2)

Iowa - 125 cases (+2)

Iron - 131 cases (1 death)

Jackson - 77 cases (1 death) (cases revised -1 by state)

Jefferson - 1,007 cases (+6) (7 deaths)

Juneau - 255 cases (+2) (1 death)

Kenosha - 3,074 cases (+5) (64 deaths)

Kewaunee - 224 cases (+9) (2 deaths)

La Crosse - 1,370 cases (+19) (2 deaths)

Lafayette - 188 cases

Langlade - 90 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

Lincoln - 96 cases (+4) (1 death)

Manitowoc - 632 cases (+5) (2 deaths)

Marathon - 833 cases (14 deaths) (cases revised -2 by state)

Marinette - 647 cases (+4) (7 deaths)

Marquette - 118 cases (+8) (1 death)

Menominee - 30 cases

Milwaukee – 25,014 (+70) (507 deaths) (+5)

Monroe - 303 cases (2 deaths)

Oconto - 509 cases (+8) (4 deaths) (+1)

Oneida - 241 cases (+8) (1 death)

Outagamie – 2,407 cases (+63) (23 deaths) (+2)

Ozaukee - 1,030 cases (+9) (18 deaths)

Pepin - 48 cases

Pierce - 314 cases (+2) (6 deaths)

Polk – 189 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

Portage - 793 cases (+20) (2 deaths)

Price - 36 cases

Racine - 4,193 cases (+35) (92 deaths) (+1)

Richland - 61 cases (4 deaths)

Rock - 1,875 cases (+13) (29 deaths) (+1)

Rusk - 30 cases (1 death)

Sauk - 683 cases (+1) (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 167 cases (+1) (1 death) (+1)

Shawano – 352 cases (+17)

Sheboygan - 1,192 cases (+17) (10 deaths) (+1)

St. Croix - 688 cases (+9) (7 deaths)

Taylor - 123 cases (3 deaths)

Trempealeau - 445 cases (+4) (2 deaths)

Vernon - 119 cases

Vilas - 136 cases (+1)

Walworth - 1,880 cases (+44) (32 deaths)

Washburn – 77 cases

Washington - 1,826 cases (29 deaths)

Waukesha - 5,886 cases (+13) (78 deaths)

Waupaca - 783 cases (+5) (19 deaths)

Waushara - 202 cases (+4) (2 deaths)

Winnebago - 1,748 cases (+18) (22 deaths) (+1)

Wood - 538 cases (+7) (3 deaths)

