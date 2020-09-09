Advertisement

New digital tool helps parents identify learning disabilities

A new digital tool is helping parents identify the signs of ADHD to report to doctors.
A new digital tool is helping parents identify the signs of ADHD to report to doctors.(WSAW)
By Stella Porter
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WZAW) - In the United States, more than 14 million people have learning and thinking differences like dyslexia and ADHD - and many more are undiagnosed. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, families have spent more time together than ever before and might be picking up on new changes in their child’s development that they don’t fully understand. The signs of learning and thinking differences aren’t always clear and can feel overwhelming for families to navigate. Helpful resources and supportive communities can be hard to find, making everyday life even more difficult.

Dr. Nerissa Bauer, spokesperson for the American Academy of Pediatrics, and Amanda Morin, mom a child who learns differently, joined Stella Porter to discuss a new digital tool launched in partnership with the American Academy of Pediatrics that includes the first memory device designed to help families spot the signs of possible learning disabilities and ADHD.

Can you share details about how the “Take N.O.T.E” memory device helps families?

What information did you uncover from the survey of families you’ve recently conducted?

How does helping people talk to professionals about their child’s changes and struggles positively impact families?

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Trump, Evers see drops in approval ratings in latest poll in Wisconsin

Updated: 27 minutes ago
Trump, Evers see drops in approval ratings in latest poll in Wisconsin

News

Take N.O.T.E. memory device helping to reveal learning disabilities in children

Updated: 1 hour ago
Take N.O.T.E. memory device helping to reveal learning disabilities in children

News

DNR says pandemic will lead to increase in hunters

Updated: 1 hours ago
DNR says pandemic will lead to increase in hunters

News

Medford HS student tests positive for COVID, 30 placed in quarantine

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
Medford Area Public School District is reporting a high school student has tested positive for COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Evers has ‘no regrets’ about response to Kenosha shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Gov. Tony Evers says he has “no regrets” about how the state responded to protests that broke out in Kenosha following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

News

Hayward man sells canoe, purchases lotto ticket and wins $1M

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
Madison purchased the $30 “Supreme” ticket and was awarded the top prize of $1-million. The winning scratch-off was purchased at the Holiday Station Store on State Road 27 in Hayward.

News

Percentage of positive COVID results decline; deaths up by 15

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 15 new COVID-19 deaths after three days of Wisconsin’s death toll holding steady. Sawyer County reported its first COVID-19 death; there are still 15 counties that have not had a death attributed to COVID-19.

News

Vaccine by Nov. 3? Halted study explains just how unlikely

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
AstraZeneca’s suspension of final testing of its potential COVID-19 vaccine while it investigates a volunteer’s illness shows there will be “no compromises” on safety in developing the shots, the chief of the National Institutes of Health told Congress on Wednesday.

News

Former Chippewa Falls catholic school chaplain filed for charge dismissal

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Molly Gardner
A former local chaplain charged with repeated sexual assault of a child wants the charge dismissed.

News

City of Antigo offers alternative to trick or treating

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
The city of Antigo has announced it will host two movies and a costume contest at the fairgrounds in lieu of door-to-door trick-or-treating on Halloween.