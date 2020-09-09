New apartment complex to be built on Grand Avenue in Wausau
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Work to raze a large three-unit apartment complex continued Wednesday at the corner of Sturgeon Eddy and Grand Avenue in Wausau.
The aging unit will be torn down to make room for a new apartment complex.
According to a proposal, three new, updated structures rental properties will be constructed. The new complex will offer one and two-bedroom housing. The current address is 1404 and 1406 Grand Avenue.
