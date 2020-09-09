Advertisement

New apartment complex to be built on Grand Avenue in Wausau

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 9:16 AM CDT
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Work to raze a large three-unit apartment complex continued Wednesday at the corner of Sturgeon Eddy and Grand Avenue in Wausau.

The aging unit will be torn down to make room for a new apartment complex.

Rendering proposal of future complex to be built at 1406 Grand Avenue
Rendering proposal of future complex to be built at 1406 Grand Avenue(City of Wausau records)

According to a proposal, three new, updated structures rental properties will be constructed. The new complex will offer one and two-bedroom housing. The current address is 1404 and 1406 Grand Avenue.

