New apartment complex to be built on Grand Avenue in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Work to raze a large three-unit apartment complex continued Wednesday at the corner of Sturgeon Eddy and Grand Avenue in Wausau.

The aging unit will be torn down to make room for a new apartment complex.

Rendering proposal of future complex to be built at 1406 Grand Avenue (City of Wausau records)

According to a proposal, three new, updated structures rental properties will be constructed. The new complex will offer one and two-bedroom housing. The current address is 1404 and 1406 Grand Avenue.

