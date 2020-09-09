Medford HS student tests positive for COVID, 30 placed in quarantine
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - Medford Area Public School District is reporting a high school student has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a post on its Facebook page, as a result, 31 students and one teacher have been placed in quarantine by the Taylor County Health Department.
Tuesday, the district announced two students tested positive. As a result, 60 people were quarantined.
As of Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website showed Taylor County has had 123 positive cases to date, including three deaths.
Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.