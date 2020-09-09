Medford HS student tests positive for COVID, 30 placed in quarantine

MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - Medford Area Public School District is reporting a high school student has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a post on its Facebook page, as a result, 31 students and one teacher have been placed in quarantine by the Taylor County Health Department.

Tuesday, the district announced two students tested positive. As a result, 60 people were quarantined.

Over the weekend the Taylor County Health Department informed us that two students at MASH tested positive for COVID 19.... Posted by Medford Area Public School District on Tuesday, September 8, 2020

As of Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website showed Taylor County has had 123 positive cases to date, including three deaths.

