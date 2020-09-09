Advertisement

Marshfield School District has one COVID-19 case

By WSAW Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marshfield School District has had one student test positive for COVID-19.

In an e-mail sent out to parents, and obtained by NewsChannel 7, the Marshfield School District said they were notified by the Wood County Health Department of a positive COVID-19 case for one student. That student attended classes at Marshfield High School on September 1, and was part of cohort A.

The MSD has worked with the WCHD to get in contact with those who may have been exposed and would need to self-quarantine.

In the e-mail, it goes on to say due to the safety protocols put in place, the number of students and staff who should need to self-quarantine should be minimal.

