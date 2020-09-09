Advertisement

Marquette Law poll shows tighter race between Biden and Trump in Wisconsin

By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MILWAUKEE (WBAY) - A new poll shows a tightening race between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden in Wisconsin.

The Marquette Law School Poll released Wednesday shows Biden with a 47-43 percent lead over Trump as election day nears in the valuable swing state.

That’s a slight change from August, when Biden was up 49-44 percent. In June, Biden was up 50-44 percent.

Four percent support Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen. Seven percent either didn’t want to say, didn’t know, or didn’t support any of the candidates.

Among all registered voters, 46 percent support Biden and 40 percent support Trump. In August, the numbers were 48-42 percent in favor of Biden.

Voters find neither candidate overall “favorable.” Trump is 42 percent favorable to 54 percent unfavorable.

Biden is 45 percent favorable to 47 percent unfavorable.

In the Vice President category, Mike Pence was 39 percent favorable to 46 percent unfavorable. Challenger Kamala Harris was 38 percent favorable to 37 percent unfavorable.

Voters are happy with President Trump’s handling of the economy. 52 percent approve while 44 percent disapprove.

Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic is not as strong. Forty-one percent approve and 56 percent disapprove.

The poll was taken after the Aug. 23 police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha. Wednesday’s poll found 47 percent of registered voters approve of protests over police shootings while 48 percent disapprove. In August, it was 48-48 percent. In June, it was 61-36 percent. Those results came after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The poll found 73 percent of Wisconsin voters have favorable views of police, while only 18 percent have unfavorable views.

When it comes to Black Lives Matter, 49 percent have a favorable view and 37 percent have an unfavorable view.

Voters surveyed in the poll view Gov. Tony Evers' job performance as positive. Fifty-one percent approve while 43 percent disapprove.

Fifty-seven percent approve of how Evers has handled COVID-19 in Wisconsin, while 38 percent disapprove. That’s changed from August, which 61 percent approved and 35 percent disapproved. In March, it was 76-17 percent.

The Marquette Law School Poll surveyed 802 registered voters in Wisconsin from Aug. 30 to Sept. 3. The margin of error of +/-4 percentage points.

CLICK HERE for full poll results.

