How to help kids with separation anxiety go back to school

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

It’s no surprise when kids feel a little bit of anxiety when mom and dad leave them at school the first few weeks, but the pandemic in some cases has made things worse. Thankfully there are a lot of easy things parents can do to give their kids the confidence they need to get through the day on their own.

Clinical Psychologist Brian Weiland said the number one thing parents should do when dealing with separation anxiety listen to their child. Figuring out what is bothering them and validated their feelings instead of telling them everything is fine can go a long way.

“It’s good to make sure that we’re listening to them and that our response to be validating and not minimizing or fixing,” Weiland said.

Being honest about what is going on in the world can also help, as well as laying out their schedule for the day.

More than anything, Weiland said to take a look in the mirror at your feelings, and make sure that you deliver information in a calm and collected way, as kids can feed off your stress too especially at drop off.

“Sometimes it’s easy for us to really prolong that Goodbye, you know, given like 15 hugs and all these kisses and sitting by them as they’re doing this and that and not wanting to leave because you want to make sure they’re okay. And I get that, I think that that’s just that’s an empathetic and compassionate approach. At the same time, it’s sort of is giving the message to our kids that you’re a little unsure about this too,” Weiland said.

Weiland also said more often than not, keeping kids from stressful situations instead of dealing with the stress itself can be hurtful.

“We want to try not to get in the habit of taking away situations that have anxiety. We want our children to feel comfortable in situations like that. they’re going to be uncomfortable and, and the more we avoid stressful situations are the more power it gives those stressful situations and it makes it harder and harder to get over,” Weiland said.

Some parents have found that sending their kids with a safety net toy, or picture of them has helped their kid feel better about being alone.

Overall Weiland wants parents to know that helping your kid with their anxiety starts before you even get to school so can stop the moment from happening altogether.

“There’s so much we can do before the moment happens. If in the moment we’re dealing with a lot that’s going on, Okay, what are some things that we can do in that situation. but maybe that says to us a little bit okay, maybe there are some things I can do a little bit better at the beginning, that can maybe prevent this moment from happening later on,” Weiland explained.

