Advertisement

How to help kids with separation anxiety go back to school

The number one thing parents should do when dealing with separation anxiety listen to their child.
By Kailin Schumacher
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

It’s no surprise when kids feel a little bit of anxiety when mom and dad leave them at school the first few weeks, but the pandemic in some cases has made things worse. Thankfully there are a lot of easy things parents can do to give their kids the confidence they need to get through the day on their own.

Clinical Psychologist Brian Weiland said the number one thing parents should do when dealing with separation anxiety listen to their child. Figuring out what is bothering them and validated their feelings instead of telling them everything is fine can go a long way.

“It’s good to make sure that we’re listening to them and that our response to be validating and not minimizing or fixing,” Weiland said.

Being honest about what is going on in the world can also help, as well as laying out their schedule for the day.

More than anything, Weiland said to take a look in the mirror at your feelings, and make sure that you deliver information in a calm and collected way, as kids can feed off your stress too especially at drop off.

“Sometimes it’s easy for us to really prolong that Goodbye, you know, given like 15 hugs and all these kisses and sitting by them as they’re doing this and that and not wanting to leave because you want to make sure they’re okay. And I get that, I think that that’s just that’s an empathetic and compassionate approach. At the same time, it’s sort of is giving the message to our kids that you’re a little unsure about this too,” Weiland said.

Weiland also said more often than not, keeping kids from stressful situations instead of dealing with the stress itself can be hurtful.

“We want to try not to get in the habit of taking away situations that have anxiety. We want our children to feel comfortable in situations like that. they’re going to be uncomfortable and, and the more we avoid stressful situations are the more power it gives those stressful situations and it makes it harder and harder to get over,” Weiland said.

Some parents have found that sending their kids with a safety net toy, or picture of them has helped their kid feel better about being alone.

Overall Weiland wants parents to know that helping your kid with their anxiety starts before you even get to school so can stop the moment from happening altogether.

“There’s so much we can do before the moment happens. If in the moment we’re dealing with a lot that’s going on, Okay, what are some things that we can do in that situation. but maybe that says to us a little bit okay, maybe there are some things I can do a little bit better at the beginning, that can maybe prevent this moment from happening later on,” Weiland explained.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back To School

Separation Anxiety at School

Updated: 3 hours ago

Back To School

Wausau School District shares referendum info with the Wausau Common Council

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Brennen Scarborough
The Wausau School District is sharing the background on the upcoming referendum questions.

Back To School

UWSP sees encouraging COVID-19 trend after first week

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Noah Manderfeld
Through testing of people living on campus, UWSP has identified two positive COVID-19 tests in the last week. That’s a sign that leaves them cautiously optimistic.

Back To School

Reaction to the first day of online classes in the Wausau School District

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Tony Langfellow
Tuesday, Sept. 8 marked the start of the virtual school year for students in the Wausau School District.

Latest News

Back To School

Boys and Girls Club of Wausau holds first day of Hub learning

Updated: 17 hours ago
The Boys and Girls Club of Wausau opens up for the first day of Hub learning.

Back To School

First Day of School for Stevens Point

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 7:17 AM CDT

Back To School

A new way to educate Wausau kids

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 7:33 PM CDT
|
By Tony Langfellow
Central Wisconsin Preschool of the Arts is an all new Preschool experience that is not only new to Wausau but is unique to all of Central Wisconsin for its Italian-based learning style.

Back To School

Central Wisconsin Preschool of the Arts

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 12:17 PM CDT
While most schools have started up the 2020 school year by now, one Wausau husband and wife are bringing a new arts-based preschool to the area.

Back To School

Recess and gym class safety precautions

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 10:14 AM CDT
|
By Kailin Schumacher
To keep kids distanced as much as they can this year, schools across central Wisconsin are limiting the number of kids on the playground at one time.

News

Wisconsin universities report slight enrollment decline

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 8:24 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The University of Wisconsin System on Thursday announced that fall enrollment appears to be only slightly down from last year, with nearly 126,000 students enrolled at the 10 universities that have begun on-campus classes.