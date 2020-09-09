Advertisement

Hayward man sells canoe, puchases lotto ticket and wins $1M

(WSAW)
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Bradley Madison of Hayward is a million dollars richer after buying a winning scratch-off ticket with money he got from selling a used canoe.

Madison purchased the $30 “Supreme” ticket and was awarded the top prize of $1-million. The winning scratch-off was purchased at the Holiday Station Store on State Road 27 in Hayward.

Supreme contest rules

According to the Wisconsin Lottery, the odds of winning the Supreme top prize are 1 in 160,0000. There still remains one unclaimed top prize ticket in the state.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pecentage of positive COVID results decline; deaths up by 15

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 15 new COVID-19 deaths after three days of Wisconsin’s death toll holding steady. Sawyer County reported its first COVID-19 death; there are still 15 counties that have not had a death attributed to COVID-19.

News

NIH: Halted vaccine study shows ‘no compromises’ on safety

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
AstraZeneca’s suspension of final testing of its potential COVID-19 vaccine while it investigates a volunteer’s illness shows there will be “no compromises” on safety in developing the shots, the chief of the National Institutes of Health told Congress on Wednesday.

News

City of Antigo offers alternative to trick or treating

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
The city of Antigo has announced it will host two movies and a costume contest at the fairgrounds in lieu of door-to-door trick-or-treating on Halloween.

Pet Project

Pet Project: Meet Warllow

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAW Staff
Warllow is a male kitten who came to the Humane Society of Marathon County as a stray.

Latest News

News

Marquette Law poll shows tighter race between Biden and Trump in Wisconsin

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Marquette Law School Poll released Wednesday shows Biden with a 47-43 percent lead over Trump as election day nears.

News

Pet Project: Meet Warllow

Updated: 2 hours ago
Pet Project: Meet Warllow

National

Rene has re-strengthened to a tropical storm far out over the Atlantic.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Farther west in the Atlantic, Tropical Storm Paulette is expected to begin weakening.

News

Rhinelander adds personal finance as graduation requirement

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
The Rhinelander School Board adopted the new graduation requirement that all students must pass personal money management-- a one-semester course taught in the business department, effective with the class of 2021.

News

Developer hopes to build new apartment complex on Grand Avenue in Wausau

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
Work to raze a large three-unit apartment complex continued Wednesday at the corner of Sturgeon Eddy and Grand Avenue in Wausau.

News

Downtown rejuvenation project taking place in Park Falls

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
Park Falls Mayor Michel Bablick says changes are coming to the city’s downtown.