Hayward man sells canoe, puchases lotto ticket and wins $1M

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Bradley Madison of Hayward is a million dollars richer after buying a winning scratch-off ticket with money he got from selling a used canoe.

Madison purchased the $30 “Supreme” ticket and was awarded the top prize of $1-million. The winning scratch-off was purchased at the Holiday Station Store on State Road 27 in Hayward.

According to the Wisconsin Lottery, the odds of winning the Supreme top prize are 1 in 160,0000. There still remains one unclaimed top prize ticket in the state.

