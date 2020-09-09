Advertisement

Former Chippewa Falls catholic school chaplain filed for charge dismissal

Charlie Richmond
Charlie Richmond(WEAU)
By Molly Gardner
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A former local chaplain charged with repeated sexual assault of a child wants the charge dismissed.

Father Charlie Richmond appeared in Chippewa County Court Wednesday morning and filed a motion to dismiss.

The criminal complaint accuses Richmond, a former Chippewa Falls catholic school chaplain, of inappropriately touching a student between September 2016 and May 2017.

The motion to dismiss claims that the original criminal complaint lacked sufficient evidence that Richmond had intent of touching the victim’s butt.

The motion also requests the court find the criminal complaint defective.

Richmond’s next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 19.

