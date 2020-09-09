Advertisement

Evers has ‘no regrets’ about response to Kenosha shooting

Gov. Tony Evers calls special session following shooting of Black man in Kenosha on Aug. 23, 2020.
Gov. Tony Evers calls special session following shooting of Black man in Kenosha on Aug. 23, 2020.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Tony Evers says he has “no regrets” about how the state responded to protests that broke out in Kenosha following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

A new poll out Wednesday shows no change in attitudes toward Black Lives Matter protests or the presidential race even after the unrest in Wisconsin.

Evers defended his approach to Kenosha during a Milwaukee Press Club event.

The Evers appearance came as the Marquette University Law School released its first poll since the Aug. 23 police shooting of Blake.

Evers called out the Wisconsin National Guard but initially declined federal support offered by President Donald Trump.

