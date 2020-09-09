Advertisement

Downtown rejuvenation project taking place in Park Falls

Downtown Park Falls. Sept. 8, 2020
Downtown Park Falls. Sept. 8, 2020(City of Park Falls)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARK FALLS, Wis. (WSAW) - Park Falls Mayor Michael Bablick says changes are coming to the city’s downtown.

Twelve buildings in the city were recently issued “raze” orders, where the owners must either remediate the deficiencies with the buildings or the city shall remove them," said Bablick.

The buildings to be removed were either affected by historical soil contamination, unsafe for habitation, blighted, or unsuitable for the new development concept.

“We hope to start bringing some layout ideas to life next year. The design will be released to the public later this year.” In addition to the park element of this project, a strategic shift in how the City interacts with those looking to improve the downtown area has been stimulated by this project. “I am amazed at how much interest there has been in downtown redevelopment since this project was launched,” said Mayor Michael Bablick.

Forward Bank will be building a $2-$3 million new facility on the corner of Highway 13 and 182.

The revenues generated by the new tax base are anticipated to pay for the acquisition of properties, engineering/planning, demolition, remediation, and preparation of the park area.

“We have asked the community what they wanted in the new park and we are near a final park layout design,” said City Administrator Brentt Michalek.

“We have seen complete redevelopment of our historic movie theatre, a new restaurant renovation of two blighted buildings, and major renovations at a historic bar in the area. Without tax incentives being facilitated by a new TIF district, none of these developments would have taken place.”

The city has contracted with GRAEF of Milwaukee for general engineering, comprehensive planning, and zoning updates required for the area.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ will end in 2021

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The series became a pop culture sensation and gave rise to a new kind of fame born of reality TV. It also was the launch pad for several family members' fashion and beauty business empires.

News

COVID-19 vaccine latest flashpoint in White House campaign

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The back-and-forth over a coronavirus vaccine played out as three of the candidates fanned out across the country on Labor Day, the traditional start of the two-month sprint to the election.

News

Wausau School District shares referendum info with the Wausau Common Council

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

UWSP sees encouraging COVID-19 trend after first week

Updated: 9 hours ago

Latest News

News

Marshfield School District has one COVID-19 case

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WSAW Staff
One student who attended classes at Marshfield H.S. has tested positive for COVID-19.

Back To School

UWSP sees encouraging COVID-19 trend after first week

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Noah Manderfeld
Through testing of people living on campus, UWSP has identified two positive COVID-19 tests in the last week. That’s a sign that leaves them cautiously optimistic.

News

GOP proposes ‘targeted’ virus aid, but Dems say not enough

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, under pressure from GOP senators in tough reelection races, said Tuesday the Senate would vote on a trimmed-down Republican coronavirus relief package, though it has a slim chance of passage in the face of Democrats’ insistence for more sweeping aid.

News

Attempted child abduction in Clark County

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WSAW Staff
A young girl was able to escape after reportedly being chased by a man.

News

Wausau family using loss of child from cancer to help save others

Updated: 14 hours ago
Wausau family using loss of child from cancer to help save others

News

Boys & Girls Club reports strong start with minor hiccups on first day of HUB learning

Updated: 14 hours ago
Boys & Girls Club reports strong start with minor hiccups on first day of HUB learning