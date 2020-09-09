Downtown rejuvenation project taking place in Park Falls

PARK FALLS, Wis. (WSAW) - Park Falls Mayor Michael Bablick says changes are coming to the city’s downtown.

Twelve buildings in the city were recently issued “raze” orders, where the owners must either remediate the deficiencies with the buildings or the city shall remove them," said Bablick.

The buildings to be removed were either affected by historical soil contamination, unsafe for habitation, blighted, or unsuitable for the new development concept.

“We hope to start bringing some layout ideas to life next year. The design will be released to the public later this year.” In addition to the park element of this project, a strategic shift in how the City interacts with those looking to improve the downtown area has been stimulated by this project. “I am amazed at how much interest there has been in downtown redevelopment since this project was launched,” said Mayor Michael Bablick.

Forward Bank will be building a $2-$3 million new facility on the corner of Highway 13 and 182.

The revenues generated by the new tax base are anticipated to pay for the acquisition of properties, engineering/planning, demolition, remediation, and preparation of the park area.

“We have asked the community what they wanted in the new park and we are near a final park layout design,” said City Administrator Brentt Michalek.

“We have seen complete redevelopment of our historic movie theatre, a new restaurant renovation of two blighted buildings, and major renovations at a historic bar in the area. Without tax incentives being facilitated by a new TIF district, none of these developments would have taken place.”

The city has contracted with GRAEF of Milwaukee for general engineering, comprehensive planning, and zoning updates required for the area.

