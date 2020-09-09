Advertisement

City of Antigo offers alternative to trick or treating

Have a Safe &amp;amp; Happy Halloween!
Have a Safe &amp;amp; Happy Halloween! (KTUU)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - The city of Antigo has announced it will host two movies and a costume contest at the fairgrounds in lieu of door-to-door trick-or-treating on Halloween.

The movie screen will hang off the west side of the grandstand. Parking opens at 4:45 p.m. Individuals wishing to participate in costume judging need to be parked by 5:30 p.m. and will receive a “vehicle number”.

Judges will start walking through at 5:30 p.m. and judge the costumes.  Winners will be announced at 6 p.m., and they can retrieve their prize.

The first movie, which is kid-friendly, will start at 6:15 p.m. A second, scarier movie will begin at 8:15 p.m.

Pre-stuffed bags for kids that will be distributed when parents pull-in to park. Optimists will be selling cheese curds and bagged popcorn will also be provided.

City of Antigo October calendar

