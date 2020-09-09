Advertisement

Bucks season comes to an end with 103-94 loss to Heat

(WBAY)
By Reece Van Haaften
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WSAW) - It was a valiant effort without their superstar for the Bucks, but their season comes to an end 103-94 in Game 5 vs. the Miami Heat.

The Bucks came out firing in the first quarter. Milwaukee held a 28-19 lead after the first.

The Heat would turn it up in the next two quarters outscoring the Bucks 54-37 in the second and third quarters.

Miami spread the scoring out. The Heat had six scorers in double-digits. Milwaukee native Tyler Herro poured in 14 points with eight rebounds and six assists. Goran Dragic and Jimmy Butler led the heat in scoring with 17 points. Jae Crowder continued to haunt the Bucks from deep. He went 4-for-9 from three with 16 points.

Khris Middleton once again caught fire for the Bucks. He carried them with 23 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Donte DiVincenzo started in place of Giannis Antetokounmpo. He tallied 17 points on 5-of-9 shooting.

Milwaukee struggled to find offense. The Bucks shot 36.7% from the field and 28.1% from deep.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Nba

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Eric Bledsoe and Brook Lopez named to NBA All-Defensive Teams

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Reece Van Haaften
For the first time in franchise history. The Bucks have had three players earn All-Defensive honors in the same season.

Football

Wausau West football takes preventative measures in preparation for its 2020 football season

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Reece Van Haaften
Practices began on Monday for what the WIAA calls high-risk sports. Football is included in that high-risk category.

Football

High risk high school sports start practicing in Wisconsin

Updated: 3 hours ago
Reaction to the first day of online classes in the Wausau School District

News

Fitzgerald, Vos urge Big Ten to kick off football season

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Wisconsin’s top two Republicans added their name to an open letter by a Michigan lawmaker that urges Big Ten officials to reconsider their decision to cancel the fall football season.

Latest News

Sports

Bucks lose Antetokounmpo early, rally for thrilling 118-115 OT win to keep season alive

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 5:43 PM CDT
|
By Matt Infield
The Bucks lost their best player early, but fought back to earn an incredible playoff win that keeps their season alive

Sports

Stratford’s Kraus finishes second at Darlington, best result in Truck Series

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 4:02 PM CDT
|
By Matt Infield
The finish puts Kraus within ten points of a playoff spot with one race remaining in the regular season.

Sports

Marshfield’s Varsho hits first major league home run

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 11:12 PM CDT
|
By Matt Infield
The Marshfield native fulfilled a dream on Saturday night against the Giants.

Sports

Indians end Hader’s hitless streak, beat Brewers 4-3

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 11:03 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Milwaukee closer Josh Hader allowed his first hit of the season, and then gave up César Hernández’s game-winning single in the ninth inning as the Cleveland Indians beat the Brewers 4-3 on Saturday night.

Sports

Packers cut roster to 53, Kumerow, Hanson among surprise releases

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 5:07 PM CDT
|
By Matt Infield
One of the most dreaded days across the NFL landscape has arrived: Cutdown day.

Mlb

Burnes strong, Hiura drives in 3 as Brewers down Indians 7-1

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 9:56 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Corbin Burnes pitched six strong innings, Keston Hiura hit an RBI double in Milwaukee’s four-run seventh inning and the Brewers scored three times on two weak infield grounders in a 7-1 win over the Cleveland Indians on Friday night.