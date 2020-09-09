Bucks season comes to an end with 103-94 loss to Heat

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WSAW) - It was a valiant effort without their superstar for the Bucks, but their season comes to an end 103-94 in Game 5 vs. the Miami Heat.

The Bucks came out firing in the first quarter. Milwaukee held a 28-19 lead after the first.

The Heat would turn it up in the next two quarters outscoring the Bucks 54-37 in the second and third quarters.

Miami spread the scoring out. The Heat had six scorers in double-digits. Milwaukee native Tyler Herro poured in 14 points with eight rebounds and six assists. Goran Dragic and Jimmy Butler led the heat in scoring with 17 points. Jae Crowder continued to haunt the Bucks from deep. He went 4-for-9 from three with 16 points.

Khris Middleton once again caught fire for the Bucks. He carried them with 23 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Donte DiVincenzo started in place of Giannis Antetokounmpo. He tallied 17 points on 5-of-9 shooting.

Milwaukee struggled to find offense. The Bucks shot 36.7% from the field and 28.1% from deep.

