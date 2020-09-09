Advertisement

Brewers hit 5 homers and 8 doubles, pound Tigers 19-0

Milwaukee Brewers' Orlando Arcia (3) celebrates with right fielder Tyrone Taylor (15) after scoring against the Detroit Tigers on a double by Luis Urias during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Milwaukee Brewers' Orlando Arcia (3) celebrates with right fielder Tyrone Taylor (15) after scoring against the Detroit Tigers on a double by Luis Urias during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)(Duane Burleson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Corbin Burnes allowed one hit in seven innings in another outstanding performance, and the Milwaukee Brewers slugged their way to their highest run total in over a decade, beating the Detroit Tigers 19-0 on Wednesday.

Jedd Gyorko homered twice, and Jacob Nottingham, Ryan Braun and Tyrone Taylor also went deep for the Brewers. Milwaukee hit eight doubles in the game, setting a franchise record with 13 extra-base hits.

Burnes (3-0) struck out 11 in his third straight start without an earned run.

“When you go seven innings, one hit, 11 strikeouts, no walks — we had a huge offensive day that made the game a lot of fun, but that kind of pitching performance, you’ve got to start with that,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said.

It was the most runs for the Brewers since they scored 20 at Pittsburgh on April 22, 2010. Milwaukee, which entered the day 2 1/2 games out of a postseason spot, snapped a three-game losing streak.

Matthew Boyd (1-6) allowed seven runs and eight hits in three-plus innings. He walked four and struck out two.

“They got after him pretty good. It was just one of those bad days that led to more bad,” Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire said. “Not much good happened for us other than no one got hurt.”

It was the longest outing of Burnes' career — he went six innings in each of his previous two starts. The Tigers didn’t manage a baserunner until Willi Castro’s one-out triple in the fifth — and even then, Burnes struck out the next two hitters to keep Detroit off the scoreboard.

Castro added a single in the eighth for the Tigers' only other hit.

Orlando Arcia and Taylor had four hits each for Milwaukee, and Luis Urias drove in five runs.

The Brewers hit four doubles off Boyd in a three-run second inning. Urias drove in a run with his two-base hit, and Avisail Garcia drove in two with his.

Gyorko led off the third with a home run, and Nottingham hit a two-run shot in the fourth. Braun’s RBI single made it 7-0 in the fourth.

The Brewers hit four more doubles in the sixth, scoring five runs in the inning. Christian Yelich’s RBI double made it 8-0, then Urias added a three-run double and scored on a two-base hit by Taylor.

Milwaukee scored three more runs in the seventh, the last two coming on Braun’s home run.

Tigers outfielder Travis Demeritte took the mound to pitch the ninth. He allowed a solo homer by Gyorko, an RBI single by Urias and a two-run homer by Taylor. That was Taylor’s first major league homer.

“Everybody was happy for me. I think I was the only one that really felt awkward about it, just because it was off a position player,” Taylor said. “I couldn’t be too upset about it, because I’ve been on the other end facing a position player, where I struck out before.”

Detroit outfielder Daz Cameron, who came to the Tigers in the trade for Justin Verlander in 2017, was recalled from the alternate training site and made his big league debut Wednesday. He went 0 for 3.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Tigers: After the game, the Tigers reinstated RHP Jordan Zimmermann (forearm strain) from the injured list, selected LHP Nick Ramirez from the alternate training site and optioned RHPs Kyle Funkhouser and John Schreiber. RHP Ivan Nova (triceps tendinitis) and OF JaCoby Jones (left hand fracture) were transferred to the 45-day IL. ... 2B Jonathan Schoop, who left Tuesday night’s game after being hit in the right wrist by a pitch, was back in the lineup and went 0 for 2.

UP NEXT

BREWERS: Milwaukee is off Thursday. The Brewers host the Chicago Cubs on Friday night, with Brandon Woodruff (2-3) taking the mound.

TIGERS: The Tigers play a doubleheader at St. Louis on Thursday. Rookie Tarik Skubal (1-1) starts the opener for Detroit against Jack Flaherty (2-1). Zimmermann is set to make his first start of the season in the second game against Austin Gomber (0-0).

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

High School

The WIAA is altering state tournament plans in Madison

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Reece Van Haaften
The WIAA will no longer be hosting state tournaments in Madison this fall. The organization announced that it will be moving fall state tournaments out of Madison due to the restrictions in Dane County for COVID-19.

Mlb

Turnbull impressive in 6 innings, Tigers rout Brewers 8-3

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Spencer Turnbull allowed three hits in six scoreless innings, and the Detroit Tigers broke the game open with five runs in the fifth on their way to an 8-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night.

Nba

Bucks season comes to an end with 103-94 loss to Heat

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Reece Van Haaften
It was a valiant effort without their superstar for the Bucks, but their season comes to an end 103-94 in Game 5 vs. the Miami Heat.

Nba

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Eric Bledsoe and Brook Lopez named to NBA All-Defensive Teams

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Reece Van Haaften
For the first time in franchise history. The Bucks have had three players earn All-Defensive honors in the same season.

Latest News

Football

Wausau West football takes preventative measures in preparation for its 2020 football season

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 5:51 PM CDT
|
By Reece Van Haaften
Practices began on Monday for what the WIAA calls high-risk sports. Football is included in that high-risk category.

Football

High risk high school sports start practicing in Wisconsin

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 5:23 PM CDT
Reaction to the first day of online classes in the Wausau School District

News

Fitzgerald, Vos urge Big Ten to kick off football season

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 12:46 PM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
Wisconsin’s top two Republicans added their name to an open letter by a Michigan lawmaker that urges Big Ten officials to reconsider their decision to cancel the fall football season.

Sports

Bucks lose Antetokounmpo early, rally for thrilling 118-115 OT win to keep season alive

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 5:43 PM CDT
|
By Matt Infield
The Bucks lost their best player early, but fought back to earn an incredible playoff win that keeps their season alive

Sports

Stratford’s Kraus finishes second at Darlington, best result in Truck Series

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 4:02 PM CDT
|
By Matt Infield
The finish puts Kraus within ten points of a playoff spot with one race remaining in the regular season.

Sports

Marshfield’s Varsho hits first major league home run

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 11:12 PM CDT
|
By Matt Infield
The Marshfield native fulfilled a dream on Saturday night against the Giants.