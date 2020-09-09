Advertisement

Attempted child abduction in Clark County

(KOTA)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENWOOD, Wis. (WSAW) - According to a release from the Greenwood Police Department, there was an attempted child abduction in Greenwood.

Tuesday afternoon, the Greenwood Police Department and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at approximately 4:25 p.m.

A young girl reported another girl was chased by a man, but was able to get away and is currently safe.

The vehicle involved is a reported maroon SUV or van-type with dark rear-tinted windows. It’s believed there were two people in the vehicle. The man that chased the girl is described as a “younger white male, with bald head and clean shaven face. He was wearing a white and black jump suit, and white latex gloves.”

The case is still under investigation. If you have any information to assist in this investigation, please call the Clark County Sheriffs Office at (715)743-3157, or the Clark County Sheriffs Office tip line at 1(888)847-2576 (TIP-CLSO)

