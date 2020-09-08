Advertisement

You Know You’re From...Hogarty: The Gunderson Home

The Gunderson home in Hogarty
The Gunderson home in Hogarty(WSAW)
By Dale Ryman
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOGARTY, Wis. (WSAW) - On Highway 52, between Wausau and Antigo sits a white house. There’s Honest Abe, and George Washing-toes.

“If we get another idea for a President maybe we’ll do that, too,” laughed Eric Gunderon.

A tourist attraction, if you will, in Hogarty.

“We’ve had people in prom dresses out in the yard. I guess when we’re not home there’s people here.

IF YOU HAVE A STORY SUGGESTION FOR DALE, EMAIL HIM DALE.RYMAN@WSAW.COM

Their yard serves as the canvas for their passion.

“We’re lifelong artists,” he said.

They’ve been decorating the outside for the last 10 years.

“This here is our latest, our totems. Oh and she’s got the COVID mask on the top one.”

Inside, the imaginations of Eric Gunderson and wife Molly run free.

“Started working on it in 1985 and I’m continuing to this day,” Eric said.

Originally built in the 1930′s, Eric’s grandfather operated a car repair shop here.

“I can not put a shovel in the ground and not dig up a spark plug.”

He married Molly in 1994. Fittingly, they first crossed paths in an art class.

“I don’t actually remember paying any attention to him at the time, honestly,” Molly said with a big laugh.

That moment came a few months later at an art show featuring Eric’s work.

“His work had such a good sense of humor and was so interesting that I said to myself in my head, if this guy isn’t involved with someone this is who I’m going to marry,” she recalled.

“I found someone I could relate to,” Eric said. “And luckily, she could relate to me and it’s been lovely ever since.”

He’s a carpenter. She’s makes custom picture frames. There’s no rhyme or reason for many of their creations. Something pops in their head, and they get to work.

“I started a number of things so that if I became bored, or if I got stuck on something I could move to another one,” said Molly.

“I’m waiting for the perfect inspiration of what I’ll make out of it because this will be a sculptural piece as well,” as Eric points to a tree outside their home that looks like part of a slingshot.

“We’ve been able to do things out here that we’d never be able to do in the city, obviously,” added Molly.

No kids, just two cats. And the masterpieces for their forever home.

“I can’t imagine moving. The bankers don’t necessarily think it’s of value, but to us it’s of value,” Eric said with a smile. Hopefully when we retire we can really bust a move.”

Eric and Molly’s first date was on Halloween, both in full costume. So they make it an occasion every year, each making their own custom-made outfit in secrecy with the big reveal coming on Halloween date night.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Parents alerted about COVID-19 cases at five schools across Wausau School District

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAW Staff
Parents alerted about COVID-19 cases at five schools across Wausau School District

News

BUDDY CHECK 7: Battling breast cancer during a pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Heather Foster
buddy check 7, September

News

NewsChannel 7 one-on-one with VP Mike Pence

Updated: 3 hours ago
NewsChannel 7's entire one-on-one interview with Vice President Mike Pence

Weather Headlines

First Alert Weather - Staying soggy and cool after Labor Day

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Chad Franzen
Cooling off for the next several days across Wisconsin

Latest News

News

Food truck, arts festival in Stevens Point sees successful first year

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Stella Porter
Monday was the first ever Stevens Point food truck and arts festival.

First Alert Weather

Labor Day Evening hour by hour

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Vice President Pence visits La Crosse, talks one-on-one with Newschannel 7

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Stella Porter and Naomi Kowles
The vice president sat down with Newschannel 7 to discuss racial tensions in Kenosha and a potential Coronavirus vaccine.

News

More than 100 participate in annual Willow Springs Garden truck and tractor pull

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Stella Porter
A lot of horsepower and torque was on display today at the seventh annual Willow Springs Gardens truck and tractor pull in Wausau.

News

Grief counselor discusses loss during pandemic

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WSAW Staff
If you’ve lost anyone since March, then you know the grieving process is anything but normal.

News

Pence, Harris campaign in battleground state of Wisconsin

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Both campaigns see Wisconsin as a prize that could be pivotal, as it was in 2016.