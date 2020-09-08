Advertisement

Wausau West football takes preventative measures in preparation for its 2020 football season

By Reece Van Haaften
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Practices began on Monday for what the WIAA calls high-risk sports. Football is included in that high-risk category.

Wausau West is just two weeks away from their season opener against the Wausau East Lumberjacks. The team is excited to open up with the Log Game, so they are taking special preventative measures in order to make sure the game happens.

“We try and do everything that we can such as staying in smaller groups," said Wausau West senior quarterback Garrett Richardt. We each have our own water bottles with our names on it. We only use the locker room for storage right now instead of the community place that it used to be. We’re just trying to do everything that we can to make sure the season keeps on going.”

The team is practicing hard everyday because there is uncertainty surrounding their season. The Warriors are living by their coach’s message.

“This is following what he’s said in years past," said Richardt. "You don’t know what you have until it’s gone. We could end tomorrow, so get the most out of today kind of thing.”

The Warriors first game is on Sept. 25 against Wausau East.

