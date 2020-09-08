Advertisement

Vos appoints Democratic critic to police task force

(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
(AP) - MADISON, Wis. -- Assembly Republican Sepaker Robin Vos on Tuesday tapped one of his most outspoken Black critics to help lead his new task force on racial disparities and police policies.

Vos, who is white, announced he has chosen Democratic state Rep. Sheila Stubbs to co-chair the task force. Republican Majority Leader Jim Steineke, who is white, will serve as the other co-chair.

Stubbs has been a vocal critic of GOP legislators' lack of action to address racial disparities and police brutality. She blasted Republicans last week for taking no action during a special session Gov. Tony Evers called to pass legislation scaling back use-of-force policies. Evers called the session after a white officer shot Jacob Blake, who is Black, in the back in Kenosha in August. The shooting sparked days of protests, some of which became violent.

Stubbs said in news release Tuesday that she’s honored to serve on the task force. She called racism a public health crisis and said she has a duty to help her constituents.

“As Co-Chair of this task force, I will elevate community voices, so that we can create an inclusive dialogue that leads to action,” she said. “Our communities deserve positive results, not politics.”

Vos thanked Stubbs for accepting the “invitation” to co-chair the task force in a joint news release with Stubbs and Steineke.

“It’s through listening and learning from one another that we can find a way forward together,” Vos said.

