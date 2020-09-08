Advertisement

Survey: Coronavirus causes construction project delays, cancellations in Wisconsin

By Brittany Schmidt
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Since the start of the pandemic, experts estimate the construction industry has lost more than 400,000 jobs because of projects being stalled across the country.

“Few firms have survived unscathed from the pandemic amid widespread project delays and cancelations,” said Ken Simonson, Chief Economist for the Associated General Contractors of America.

Simonson said the results of a nationwide survey of more than 2,000 construction firms paint a grim picture of the current construction industry.

“Sixty percent of responding firms report having at least one future project postponed or canceled because of the coronavirus,” said Simonson.

In the Midwest, 62 percent of firms report having at least on future project postponed. In Wisconsin, that number jumps to 77 percent.

In Wisconsin, 46 percent say current construction projects have been halted too.

“What the response made clear is the coronavirus is delivering a one-punch to the construction industry. The pandemic is undermining demand for construction, prompting project delays and cancelations, layoffs and furloughs,” said Stephen Sandherr, CEO, Associated General Contractors of America.

According to the survey, conducted by Associated General Contractors of America, 34-percent of Wisconsin firms that participated say costs have been higher than anticipated to finish projects and 29 percent say projects have taken longer.

“Ironically, even as the pandemic undermines demand for construction services, it is reinforcing conditions that have historically made it hard for many firms to find qualified workers to hire,” said Simonson. “Roughly 1/3 of workers (across the nation) have been furloughed or terminated since pandemic.”

“The challenge is the coronavirus has put many contractors in the position to look for work and workers at the same time,” said Sandherr.

The survey also asked firms to predict when they might see their volume or business return to normal. In the Midwest, 42 percent of firms said ‘more than 6 months or never.’ In Wisconsin, 53 percent gave that same answer.

“I think there’ really a lot of uncertainty about the future course of construction,” said Simonson.

The survey results have prompted the Associated General Contractors of America to call on Congress to help by enacting new recovery measures.

“With a responsible amount of support from Washington, we can turn the current challenges into an opportunity to rebuild our economy and attract a new generation into good-paying construction careers,” aid Sandherr.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

You Know You’re From...Hogarty: The Gunderson Home

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dale Ryman
In this week's You Know You're From, the story behind the art house on Highway 52.

News

Parents alerted about COVID-19 cases at five schools across Wausau School District

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAW Staff
Parents alerted about COVID-19 cases at five schools across Wausau School District

News

BUDDY CHECK 7: Battling breast cancer during a pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Heather Foster
buddy check 7, September

News

NewsChannel 7 one-on-one with VP Mike Pence

Updated: 5 hours ago
NewsChannel 7's entire one-on-one interview with Vice President Mike Pence

Weather Headlines

First Alert Weather - Staying soggy and cool after Labor Day

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Chad Franzen
Cooling off for the next several days across Wisconsin

Latest News

News

Food truck, arts festival in Stevens Point sees successful first year

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Stella Porter
Monday was the first ever Stevens Point food truck and arts festival.

First Alert Weather

Labor Day Evening hour by hour

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Tired eyes from staring at a screen? Advice to help digital eye strain

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Sarah Thomsen
As more people are forced to work and learn from home, in front of a screen for hours longer than usual each day, our eyes are paying the price. Luckily, digital eye strain isn't permanent, and there are things doctors say you can do to avoid headaches and blurred vision.

News

Vice President Pence visits La Crosse, talks one-on-one with Newschannel 7

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Stella Porter and Naomi Kowles
The vice president sat down with Newschannel 7 to discuss racial tensions in Kenosha and a potential Coronavirus vaccine.

News

More than 100 participate in annual Willow Springs Garden truck and tractor pull

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Stella Porter
A lot of horsepower and torque was on display today at the seventh annual Willow Springs Gardens truck and tractor pull in Wausau.