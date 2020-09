ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - The Raptor Education Group in Antigo is caring for a bald eagle they believe was injured when it was struck by a firework.

According to a Facebook post, the eagle has a broken beak and burns on its face and body.

REGI is seeking donations to care for the eagle.

HAPPENING NOW ‼️ New Bald Eagle admitted just now from Crandon, WI. A family found him after he was sitting on their... Posted by Raptor Education Group, Inc. on Monday, September 7, 2020

The eagle was found in Crandon.

