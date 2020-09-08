Advertisement

Reaction to the first day of online classes in the Wausau School District

By Tony Langfellow
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Tuesday, Sept. 8 marked the start of the virtual school year for students in the Wausau School District.

Some parents of Wausau School District students remain frustrated, disappointed and concerned about their kids struggling with virtual learning.

On the other hand, John Muir Middle School 8th Grade Social Science Teacher Perry DeJong said the first day of virtual learning went smoothly.

“So far so good. Things have been going well, I have been able to meet with all my classes today, and things have been very smooth and from what I’m hearing from my colleagues, things have been going fairly smooth as well,” DeJong said.

The start of the new school year has brought new changes to learning and for students in the Wausau School District, Tuesday marked day one of full-time E-learning and DeJong said he was impressed with his students' attendance.

“I think probably 95 percent of my students attended today and there were some kids that would email me after class saying ‘Mr. DeJong I had some technical issues,’ so they know that they need to be here at school,” he said.

But on the parents' side of the coin, today didn’t go on without its problems.

“I’m lunch guy, I’m I.T. guy, I’m teacher, I’m problem solver, I’m… you know it’s been quite insane, and I think if you were to go out onto Facebook you’d see a lot of parents that are in the very same predicament,” Wausau School District Parent Jon Creisher said.

Creisher is also part of the “Parents for Wausau Schools ReOPENING” Facebook group, and he said being fully online is impractical for students and teachers.

“This virtual learning plan I don’t think gave any thought to working parents that have to still have a job,” he said. “I still have to pay a mortgage, I still have to pay bills.”

Creisher said he would not want to be in the teachers' positions and they are merely playing the cards they are dealt.

He said the teachers are doing the best they can and his frustration is with the Wausau School Board.

However, the district encourages parents and students to call with questions and try to work through any problems they are experiencing, and it’s ultimately their goal to be back to in person.

“I really feel confident that our ducks are in a row and we’re doing this as best we can with what we have and it’s going to have an excellent result,” DeJong said.

Creisher is trying to keep his kids positive about virtual learning and said all him and other parents want is for the school district to listen to their concerns.

