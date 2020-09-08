Advertisement

Parents alerted about COVID-19 cases at five schools across Wausau School District

By WSAW Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 8:28 PM CDT
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Parents in the Wausau School District are being alerted of positive COVID-19 cases at five area schools.

Those schools include Wausau West High School, Horace Mann Middle School, John Muir Middle School, Stettin Elementary and Grant Elementary.

No details are being released about whether the tests are from students or staff members.

In a press release from the Wausau School District, they say they are working closely with the Marathon County Health Department and following their guidance.

