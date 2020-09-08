Advertisement

Marshfeld Clinic seeking child care help for employees

(WSAW)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WEAU) - Marshfield Clinic is asking the public if they could help provide child care help for employee’s children.

In March when schools shifted to virtual learning, the clinic created a Child Care Needed and Child Care Provided database that allowed employees in need of child care to connect with people who were able to provide assistance. More than 450 people offered their services,

With the start of a new school year, the clinic has removed the initial list of those in need and those who could provide care. They are working on updating the list and including additional details for tutoring and E-learning assistance.

If you are able to provide child care for a healthcare worker, you are asked to email childcare@marshfieldclinic.org. You are asked to include your name, age, city of residence, days and times of availability as well as what age groups you are willing to care for. If you have any special qualifications, if you have transportation and any other information that may be relevant should be included too.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Microsoft announces smaller, cheaper Xbox

Updated: 1 hour ago
The company also plans to release its bigger, more expensive Xbox Series X in November.

News

Appleton International Airport announces Charlotte flights

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The American Airlines flights start Thursday, Nov. 5.

National

Weather whiplash: Nebraska goes from triple digits to 40s and snow

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
The high in Scottsbluff, near the Wyoming border, peaked at 105 on Saturday. Tuesday’s temperature will top out in the low 40s.

News

Fitzgerald, Vos urge Big Ten to kick off football season

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Wisconsin’s top two Republicans added their name to an open letter by a Michigan lawmaker that urges Big Ten officials to reconsider their decision to cancel the fall football season.

News

McConnell proposes ‘targeted’ virus aid, Dems say not enough

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, under pressure from GOP senators in tough reelection races, said Tuesday the Senate would vote on a trimmed-down Republican coronavirus relief package, though it has a slim chance of passage in the face of Democrats’ insistence for more sweeping aid.

Latest News

News

Vos appoints Democratic critic to police task force

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Assembly Republican Sepaker Robin Vos on Tuesday tapped one of his most outspoken Black critics to help lead his new task force on racial disparities and police policies.

News

REGI caring for bald eagle injured by fireworks

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
The Raptor Education Group in Antigo is caring for a bald eagle they believe was injured when it was struck by a firework.

News

Organizers, IOC trying to remove doubts over Tokyo Olympics

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Several recent public opinion polls have shown skepticism from the Japanese public and the business community that the games can go on — or should go on.

Coronavirus

Companies testing coronavirus vaccines pledge safety, high standards

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The companies said Tuesday that they will stick to the highest ethical and scientific standards in testing and manufacturing and will make the well-being of those getting vaccinated their top priority.

News

60 quarantined after 2 Medford students test positive for coronavirus

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
Sixty people are in quarantine after two Medford school students tested positive for COVID-19.