Giannis Antetokounmpo, Eric Bledsoe and Brook Lopez named to NBA All-Defensive Teams

MILWAUKEE (WSAW) - For the first time in franchise history, the Bucks have three players earn All-Defensive honors in the same season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, the NBA’s defensive player of the year, has been named NBA All-Defensive First Team. Eric Bledsoe and Brook Lopez were both selected to the All-Defensive Second Team.

Antetokounmpo has been named First Team All-Defense for the second season in a row. He joins Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (2 times), Sidney Moncrief (4 times) and Paul Pressey (2 times) as the only players in franchise history to be selected to the All-Defensive First Team in multiple seasons.

This is the second straight season Bledsoe has been named to an All-Defensive team after being selected to the First Team last year.

Lopez gets the call to the All-Defensive Team for the first time in his career. The center ranked second in the NBA in blocks with 2.4 blocks per game.

