Former CNA convicted of sexually assaulting elderly patient

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 19-year-old former nursing assistant charged with having inappropriate sexual contact with two patients at a Minocqua nursing home has agreed to the terms of a plea deal and will avoid a jury trial.

Jacob Schlosser pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree sexual assault of a mentally ill victim. In exchange for the plea, a second charge was dismissed.

Oneida County Circuit Court records state the then-18-year-old told investigators he was bathing a patient when it turned sexual.

According to the criminal complaint, Schlosser acknowledged he was aware the elderly patient is not able to consent to sexual contact. An investigation began after Schlosser allegedly reported he had sexual contact with a patient. Prosecutors filed a second count days later after learning there was an alleged second victim.

Schlosser has just received his CNA certification two weeks prior to his arrest.

He’s scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 5.

