First Alert Weather: Cool conditions with rain

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Is it early September, or late October? With the weather we are seeing the next two days, it will feel more like fall with temperatures barely reaching the upper 40s and low 50s for high temperatures. The average high temperature today and tomorrow is just 72 degrees, but we will remain a solid 20 degrees below that.

Showers are also very likely today. Many models hold off most of the rain showers until the late morning or early afternoon, but after that, we are expecting plenty of rain showers to move through. Expect a rainy and chilly afternoon. Tomorrow we will see a very similar forecast with temperatures only topping out in the upper 40s and low 50s with plenty of rain shower chances. These will not be great days to spend extended periods outside with the cooler temps and showers.

By Thursday we see dry conditions returning, and temperatures also bounce back into the low 60s as we try to make a recovery. Temps look to remain in the mid 60s after for the weekend ahead.

