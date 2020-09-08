Doctor showcases new FDA-approved treatment for Mesothelioma

(WZAW) - Each year, an estimated 3,000 Americans are diagnosed with Mesothelioma, a rare type of cancer that forms in the lining of major organs in the chest or stomach. The most common form is Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma or MPM. In 2019, the FDA approved a new treatment for MPM called Optune Lua, which is the first treatment approved by the FDA for the disease in more than 15 years.

Dr. Rupesh Kotecha of the Miami Cancer Center joined Newschannel 7′s Stella Porter Tuesday.

Doctor, tell us about MPM. What are the symptoms?

Tell us about Optune Lua, the medical device approved by the FDA. How does it work?

Why is this an important treatment option for MPM patients?

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.