DHS reports sharp increase in positive COVID cases

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Service reported a sharp increase of positive COVID-19 cases reported since Monday. Of the 4,083 tests processed in the last 24 hours, 17.6% were positive for COVID-19. That equates to 717 new cases.

One death was reported in Grant County, which borders Iowa and Illinois. Kenosha County’s death toll was revised downward, keeping the state’s death toll at 1,168 for a third straight day.

New cases were reported in 50 counties. There were 219 cases identified in Dane County -- or 30% of Tuesday’s positive results.

In the seven months since Wisconsin’s first confirmed coronavirus case, the state has identified 82,477 cases. Currently, 8,169 of these are active, identified within the past 30 days. That’s 9.9% of cases. 73,122 people are considered recovered, or 88.7% of cases.

With a total 1,308,553 people tested, it means 21% of Wisconsin’s population has been tested for the virus. The state only counts each person once in these statistics, even if they’re tested multiple times.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 29 more people were hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment since Monday. The latest information available to us shows 289 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized on Monday, just a few more than the day before. Ninety-one of these patients were in ICU, which is 5 fewer than Sunday. There were 118 suspected COVID-19 patients in hospitals waiting for test results.

County case numbers (counties with new cases or deaths are in bold) are as reported by the DHS. State numbers can vary from county health department numbers, which are updated at different times:

Adams - 149 cases (3 deaths)

Ashland - 37 cases (1 death)

Barron - 393 cases (+1) (3 deaths)

Bayfield - 58 cases (+2) (1 death)

Brown - 5,892 cases (+7) (58 deaths)

Buffalo - 93 cases (2 deaths)

Burnett - 54 cases (2 deaths)

Calumet - 611 cases (+9) (2 deaths)

Chippewa - 385 cases (+3)

Clark – 260 cases (8 deaths)

Columbia - 394 cases (+4) (2 deaths)

Crawford – 120 cases

Dane – 6,427 cases (+219) (40 deaths)

Dodge – 1,272 cases (+12) (6 deaths)

Door - 152 cases (+1) (3 deaths)

Douglas - 292 cases (+4)

Dunn - 202 cases (+2)

Eau Claire - 1,000 cases (+23) (6 deaths)

Florence - 31 cases

Fond du Lac - 1,292 cases (+10) (12 deaths)

Forest - 107 cases (+2) (4 deaths)

Grant - 495 cases (+15) (1 deaths) (+1)

Green - 310 cases (+6) (2 deaths)

Green Lake - 112 cases (+1)

Iowa - 123 cases

Iron - 131 cases (1 death)

Jackson - 78 cases (1 death)

Jefferson - 1,001 cases (+5) (7 deaths)

Juneau - 253 cases (+3) (1 death)

Kenosha - 3,069 cases (+9) (64 deaths) (deaths revised -1 by state)

Kewaunee - 215 cases (2 deaths)

La Crosse - 1,351 cases (2 deaths)

Lafayette - 188 cases

Langlade - 89 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

Lincoln - 92 cases (+2) (1 death)

Manitowoc - 627 cases (+11) (2 deaths)

Marathon - 835 cases (+8) (14 deaths)

Marinette - 643 cases (+2) (7 deaths)

Marquette - 110 cases (1 death)

Menominee - 30 cases (+1)

Milwaukee – 24,944 (+91) (502 deaths)

Monroe - 303 cases (2 deaths)

Oconto - 501 cases (+11) (3 deaths)

Oneida - 233 cases (+3) (1 death)

Outagamie – 2,344 cases (+43) (21 deaths)

Ozaukee - 1,021 cases (+21) (18 deaths)

Pepin - 48 cases

Pierce - 312 cases (+2) (6 deaths)

Polk – 188 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

Portage - 773 cases (+19) (2 deaths)

Price - 36 cases

Racine - 4,158 cases (91 deaths)

Richland - 61 cases (4 deaths)

Rock - 1,862 cases (+23) (28 deaths)

Rusk - 30 cases (1 death) (cases revised -1 by state)

Sauk - 682 cases (+3) (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 166 cases

Shawano – 335 cases (+11)

Sheboygan - 1,175 cases (+5) (9 deaths)

St. Croix - 679 cases (+2) (7 deaths)

Taylor - 123 cases (3 deaths) (cases revised -3 by state)

Trempealeau - 441 cases (2 deaths)

Vernon - 119 cases (+2)

Vilas - 135 cases (+7)

Walworth - 1,836 cases (+4) (32 deaths)

Washburn – 77 cases (+1)

Washington - 1,884 cases (+38) (29 deaths)

Waukesha - 5,873 cases (+30) (78 deaths)

Waupaca - 778 cases (+5) (19 deaths)

Waushara - 200 cases (+4) (2 deaths)

Winnebago - 1,730 cases (+15) (21 deaths)

Wood - 531 cases (+1) (3 deaths)

