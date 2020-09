MOLE LAKE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Sokaogon Chippewa Community is alerting patrons that may have visited Junior’s Saloon in Mole Lake on Sept. 3 and Sept. 4 of COVID-19 community exposure.

They are urging people to schedule a COVID-19 test. To do so, call 715-478-5180.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.