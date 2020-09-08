Advertisement

BUDDY CHECK 7: Battling breast cancer during a pandemic

Buddy Check 7
Buddy Check 7(WSAW)
By Heather Foster
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A Wausau small business owner is being forced to put her work on hold as she battles stage 3 breast cancer.

In March, Melissa Ruenger noticed a mass on her breast but was a little hesitant to go to the hospital due to lockdowns and the beginning of the pandemic.

When she did make an appointment in May, it was the news she feared, stage 3 breast cancer.

Now, she wants others in the community to understand, it’s important to advocate for your own health, and not to put off routine care.

“My inner-self was just saying, ’You know what, that does not feel right.’ And, I just knew that I had to get in. As soon as my clients were calling me when the order overruled, that was when I was like, ’I need to call and get in!’ Because, if i can go back to work, they have to be open,” Ruenger explained.

Melissa owns a hair salon and has had to drastically reduce the amount of clients she sees.

She’s still undergoing chemotherapy and will begin the process of surgery towards the end of the year.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather Headlines

First Alert Weather - Staying soggy and cool after Labor Day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chad Franzen
Cooling off for the next several days across Wisconsin

News

Food truck, arts festival in Stevens Point sees successful first year

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Stella Porter
Monday was the first ever Stevens Point food truck and arts festival.

First Alert Weather

Labor Day Evening hour by hour

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Vice President Pence visits La Crosse, talks one-on-one with Newschannel 7

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Stella Porter and Naomi Kowles
The vice president sat down with Newschannel 7 to discuss racial tensions in Kenosha and a potential Coronavirus vaccine.

Latest News

News

More than 100 participate in annual Willow Springs Garden truck and tractor pull

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Stella Porter
A lot of horsepower and torque was on display today at the seventh annual Willow Springs Gardens truck and tractor pull in Wausau.

News

Grief counselor discusses loss during pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAW Staff
If you’ve lost anyone since March, then you know the grieving process is anything but normal.

News

Pence, Harris campaign in battleground state of Wisconsin

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Both campaigns see Wisconsin as a prize that could be pivotal, as it was in 2016.

News

DHS reports 19 additional hospitalizations due to COVID-19; no new deaths

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Wisconsin saw 19 additional patients hospitalized for coronavirus Monday, but no new deaths were reported, according to the Department of Health Services daily tracker.

News

Interview with Vice President Mike Pence in La Crosse Part 1

Updated: 7 hours ago
NewsChannel 7 at 5pm recording

News

Interview with Vice Presdient Mike Pence part 2

Updated: 7 hours ago
Naomi Kowles Part 2 Interview with Vice President Mike Pence