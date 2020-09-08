BUDDY CHECK 7: Battling breast cancer during a pandemic

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A Wausau small business owner is being forced to put her work on hold as she battles stage 3 breast cancer.

In March, Melissa Ruenger noticed a mass on her breast but was a little hesitant to go to the hospital due to lockdowns and the beginning of the pandemic.

When she did make an appointment in May, it was the news she feared, stage 3 breast cancer.

Now, she wants others in the community to understand, it’s important to advocate for your own health, and not to put off routine care.

“My inner-self was just saying, ’You know what, that does not feel right.’ And, I just knew that I had to get in. As soon as my clients were calling me when the order overruled, that was when I was like, ’I need to call and get in!’ Because, if i can go back to work, they have to be open,” Ruenger explained.

Melissa owns a hair salon and has had to drastically reduce the amount of clients she sees.

She’s still undergoing chemotherapy and will begin the process of surgery towards the end of the year.

